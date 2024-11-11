Azealia Banks Accuses Megan The Stallion Of Making "Terrible Music" That's A "Sh*t Stain" On JAY-Z's Reputation

Azealia Banks didn't hold anything back.

Azealia Banks went on a fiery rant about Megan Thee Stallion on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night, claiming that she makes "terrible music." The post comes after the release of Megan's latest project, Act II. She dropped the album as a reissue of her third studio album, Megan.

"Megan makes terrible music. I think even she knows that," she began. "And she's not really got that aspirational 'I want to be like her' thing Nicki has. She has to know that most of her success and marketing sh*t is 100000% done in spite of another artist (Nicki Minaj) which automatically makes it unsustainable. Cardi and Meg are gonna feel the fallout of wedging everything against public anti-nicki sentiment because they're both not smart enough to understand that hatred is often rooted in love. People hate Nicki because they adore her. Attention is attention. Only a dumbass would hop on and try to ride that wave without a plan b."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Kamala Harris Rally

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.

From there, Banks brought up JAY-Z and put some of the blame on his shoulders. "Like I said before, Meg The Stallion is going to be a HUGE sh*t stain on Jay-Z's damn near flawless reputation for creating huge female stars," she wrote. "Rita Ora was the flop bird sh*t he avoided landing on his head but this Meg shit is Def going to land on his report card. You don't go from Beyonce & Rihanna to Rita Ora & Meg The Stallion."

Azealia Banks Calls Out Megan The Stallion

Check out Banks' full rant about Megan below. She isn't the only one to be discussing Megan's popularity as of late. Joe Budden recently spoke on her album sales during a recent episode of his podcast. Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks and Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.