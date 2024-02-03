Azealia Banks Blames Jay-Z For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

As countless fans continue to weigh in on Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's beef, they've called on Azealia Banks to share her expectedly hot take, which she delivered earlier this week. She sided with Meg and dragged Nicki in the process, claiming that she'd feel really "st*pid" right now if she were her.

She came for Nicki's physical appearance, called her husband a "rapist," and said that she was "disgusting" for mentioning Meg's mother. According to her, however, Nicki and Meg's feud goes deeper than some fans might realize. She theorizes that it has less to do with their respective disses and collabs, and more to do with Jay-Z.

"I think there's some interesting parts to this that everyone's missing," Banks begins in a clip from a recent Instagram Live. "This isn't about Meg collabing with Cardi, this isn't about whatever st*pid a** excuse Nicki's making about her telling her to get an abortion or have a drink or whatever the f*ck. This is about Jay-Z." She continued, suggesting that all of this is about Nicki wishing that she were a "Roc Nation girl."

“Nicki is just mad because she wants to be a Roc Nation girl,” she explained. “There’s no Wayne around, there’s no Drake. She feels really vulnerable, she wants the protection of a Roc Nation. She wants the organization and the prestige.” Banks later went on to accuse Nicki of being broke, and to suggest that her backside proves it. "There’s something very f*cking wrong with the butt," she said. What do you think of Azealia Banks claiming that Nicki Minaj is mad at Megan Thee Stallion because she wanted to be a "Roc Nation girl"? Do you agree with her? What about her other comments about Nicki? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

