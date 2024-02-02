Azealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj's Butt Proves She's Broke

Amid Nicki Minaj and the Barbz's heated feud with Megan Thee Stallion and her Hotties, countless fans have been calling on Azealia Banks to chime in. The NYC native is known to air her unfiltered opinions on social media, and was sure to have a hot take on the beef. She also has a rocky history with both Nicki and Meg, making it a mystery who she'd be siding with amid the fallout of "Hiss."

Fortunately for those thirsty for some hot tea, Banks came through with an expectedly harsh read on social media yesterday, making it clear that she's on Meg's team. She had quite a bit to say about the "Everybody" MC's personal life, career, and even her body.

Azealia Banks Roasts Nicki Minaj

In a new clip, she claims that there's no doubt that Nicki's financially "f*cked up," arguing that her booty is a major giveaway. "You can tell just by whatever keeps happening with Nicki's butt that she's f*cked up right now. Because there's something very f*cking wrong with the butt, and I don't know what it is. But, I do know that the surgery to get that sh*t out of there is a pretty penny," Banks says. She continues, claiming that Nicki's procedure would be especially tough. "That's a very tedious thing, and it's also a very risky procedure that she can't afford to have right now," she claims.

Unfortunately, Banks was far from finished with Nicki. She went on to call her out for defending her brother, dub her husband Kenneth Petty a "rapist," and state that she'd feel "st*pid" if she were her right now. What do you think of Azealia Banks trashing Nicki Minaj amid her feud with Megan Thee Stallion? What about her claiming that her booty proves she's having a tough time financially? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

