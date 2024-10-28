Azealia Banks Continues Going Off On Lil Nas X Amid Twitter Feud

2013 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Azealia Banks performs during 2013 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
Azealia Banks isn't done posting about Lil Nas X.

Azealia Banks is still posting about Lil Nas X on X (formerly Twitter) after he fired back at her for claiming he "fell off" on Sunday night. In her newest posts, Banks labeled him a "terrible lyricist" who was trying to avoid that topic by sharing a patronizing response about her.

She wrote: "Where, are, your, bars… we are not going to use patronization to circumvent the topic here… the topic is that you cannot f*cking Rap son. @LilNasX. You're a terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities. We need to come to a consensus on where your talent is. Fine, we can agree that your a little piece of eye candy for these desperate old white homo's in fashion… but where is your music b*tch?"

Lil Nas X Performs During The Montreux Jazz Festival

US rapper, singer, and songwriter Nas performs during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

After one user complained about her still furiously posting about Nas a day later, Banks explained: "Absof*ckinglutely. Because I can actually cause a world of trouble for his ass if I send these photos I have to the LA crips. When a real b*tch like me gives her opinion you shut the f*ck up and sit the f*ck down. Like no Lil Nas X will ACTUALLY get Murked for what he's done and should not take the graciousness in which many (including myself) have used to bury that evidence for granted. He absolutely better spit shine my f*cking shoes. ¡AHORA!"

Azealia Banks Keeps Posting About Lil Nas X

Check out the latest posts from Banks about Nas below. They're far from the only time in recent months she's made headlines for her antics on social media. She previously shared hot takes about Diddy, Julia Fox, Kanye West, and many more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Nas X and Azealia Banks on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
