Lil Nas X Claps Back At Azealia Banks During Heated Exchange

The two have been trading shots on social media.

Lil Nas X fired back at Azealia Banks on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon after she remarked that he "fell off." In her initial post, Banks wrote: "Lil Nas X really fell off so hard. Lmfao that little c*ntrag swore she was the tea. B*tch has NO BARS. Hahahahaahahahaa." He ended up clapping back with a quote tweet, reading: "azealia i could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur bussy soap selling chicken sacrificing botched body hating ass miserable life reach a 10th of my success. Love ur music btw."

The back and forth didn't end there, however. Banks then got significantly more aggressive: "And f*git u almost didn't have ONE hit if them crackers aint jump in and do charity work. U was out here with flies in the corner of your eyes eating a bowl of porridge with a swollen belly b*tch, saved you for 0.67cents a day head ass COME THE F*CK AGAIN HO @LilNasX i will really smack fire out u b*tch. Sit down."

Many fans in Banks' replies sided with Nas in the feud. "You’re trying way too hard," one user wrote. Another complained: "Azealia you being hella homophobic right now. You can get your point across without calling him slurs." Others accused Banks of being the one who has fallen off in recent years.

