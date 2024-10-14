Azealia Banks Slams "Dirty White B*tch" Julia Fox For Regrets About Kanye West Relationship

Azealia Banks hopes Kanye West has learned "his lesson about these white girls."

Azealia Banks went off on Julia Fox in response to her recent interview with The Times in which she claimed to regret her relationship with Kanye West. Addressing the comments on X (formerly Twitter), Banks remarked that she hopes West will "learn his lesson about these white girls."

"GIRL.. You literally were contracted for this Job thru a celebrity Madam in miami. you knewwwwww u was there to be a comfort girl," Banks began. "Calling urself a 'pawn' is giving urself waaaay too much credit… u wasn't even on the chessboard sis. Lmaooo how long is this b*tch gonna ride this 'I ate chicken Alfredo with Kanye and he got me second hand birkin from @therealreal brick and mortar store,' sh*t out?? B*tch flew to Los Angeles and was flocking the streets looking for him while he was at nobu with drake. Lmao these white women are something else."

Read More: Azealia Banks Accuses Kanye West Of Beating His Wife In Twitter Rant

Kanye West & Julia Fox Pose During Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye and Julia Fox during Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

In a follow-up post, she added: "Kanye better learn his lesson about these white girls. They all have this f*cked up sense of racist entitlement and foolishly think they're some special coveted thing to him because they are white - not understanding that Kanye got all the white p*ssy in world already. Then when their ego's get bruised they go trying to act like they're somehow above him and too good for him. Lmao these b*tches acting like they wrote Jesus walks…"

Azealia Banks Goes Off On Julia Fox