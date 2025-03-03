Julia Fox Draws Bianca Censori Comparisons With Revealing Oscars Dress

BY Cole Blake 1073 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM
Italian-US actress and model Julia Fox attends Vanity Fair and Instagram's "Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood" party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on February 26, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Julia Fox and Bianca Censori have both been in relationships with Kanye West following his split from Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox is being likened to Bianca Censori for rocking a sheer dress with little underneath to the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The Uncut Gems actress wore extensions in her hair that draped around her body to cover her private parts, unlike Censori who went fully nude under her sheer dress at the Grammy Awards, earlier this year.

That outfit resulted in countless headlines at the time. Bianca Censori walked alongside her husband, Kanye West on the red carpet while wearing a black fur coat. At one point, she dramatically dropped the coat to reveal she was wearing nothing but a sheer mini dress and no underwear. Afterward, the two didn't bother attending the remainder of the ceremony and left early.

Read More: Julia Fox Explains Why She Regrets Dating Kanye West "So Much"

Kanye West & Julia Fox's Dating History
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains nudity) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The comparisons between Julia Fox and Bianca Censori are noteworthy considering West has dated both of them. Following his split from Kim Kardashian, West and Fox spent a brief period together. Fox admitted in an interview with The Times back in October that she regrets dating the controversial rapper. “I regret that relationship so much," she said at the time. "I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.” That interview came after the release of her memoir, Down the Drain, in which she refers to West only as "the artist."

West and Censori have been married since 2022. She appears alongside him on the album cover of Vultures 1. Most recently, she starred in an avant-garde film on which West served as an executive producer. It made its premiere, last month.

Read More: Azealia Banks Slams "Dirty White B*tch" Julia Fox For Regrets About Kanye West Relationship

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - January 23, 2022 Relationships Julia Fox Explains Why She Regrets Dating Kanye West "So Much" 5.0K
Celebrity Sightings : Day One - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 Relationships Kanye West & Julia Fox's Relationship Included Boob Job Offers While Playing Uno, Her Memoir Alleges 1.9K
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Music Bianca Censori's Sister Breaks Silence On Her & Kanye West's Shocking Grammys Look 4.2K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Streetwear Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Unusual Fashion Antics Continue 11.7K