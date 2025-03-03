Julia Fox Draws Bianca Censori Comparisons With Revealing Oscars Dress

Julia Fox is being likened to Bianca Censori for rocking a sheer dress with little underneath to the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The Uncut Gems actress wore extensions in her hair that draped around her body to cover her private parts, unlike Censori who went fully nude under her sheer dress at the Grammy Awards, earlier this year.

That outfit resulted in countless headlines at the time. Bianca Censori walked alongside her husband, Kanye West on the red carpet while wearing a black fur coat. At one point, she dramatically dropped the coat to reveal she was wearing nothing but a sheer mini dress and no underwear. Afterward, the two didn't bother attending the remainder of the ceremony and left early.

Kanye West & Julia Fox's Dating History

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains nudity) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The comparisons between Julia Fox and Bianca Censori are noteworthy considering West has dated both of them. Following his split from Kim Kardashian, West and Fox spent a brief period together. Fox admitted in an interview with The Times back in October that she regrets dating the controversial rapper. “I regret that relationship so much," she said at the time. "I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.” That interview came after the release of her memoir, Down the Drain, in which she refers to West only as "the artist."