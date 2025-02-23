Kanye West & Bianca Censori Turn Heads With A Surprising Outfit Choice To Their Film Premiere

BY Cole Blake 541 Views
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attended the premiere of their mysterious new film on Saturday night.

Kanye West joined his wife, Bianca Censori, to attend the premiere of a new film she stars in at a warehouse in Koreatown on Saturday night. West served as a producer on the avant-garde film. He shared a poster for it on Instagram on Saturday. The image features Censori laying down in the nude. “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME,” West wrote in the caption of the post

While West wore a characteristic outfit– a black jacket and matching pants, Censori completely covered her body in a black garb and didn’t remove it at any point during the event, according to TMZ. A source for The New York Post recently described the idea for the film, saying: “My description of it would be a fashion film of sorts. It’s this view into his [Kanye’s] vision of her – if we were to see her through his eyes. The calm and the chaos. It’s been Bianca-centric.” Further details on the project remain under wraps. 

Are Kanye West & Bianca Censori Divorced?
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains nudity) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The film premiere comes as rumors have been circulating that Kanye West and Bianca Censori have separated. West shot those rumors down in a post on X (formerly Twitter), earlier this month. "My wife has stuck by me through all this," West wrote at the time. The post came as he faced rampant backlash for going on numerous antisemitic rants on the platform for weeks. He even began selling swastika t-shirts on his Yeezy merchandise website.

Most recently, he revealed plans to drop a cryptocurrency called "Swasticoin." That announcement led to a heated back and forth with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on social media.

About The Author
Cole Blake
