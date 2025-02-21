50 Cent Reveals Origin Of Messy Lil Meech Beef After Boosie Badazz Comes To Actor’s Defense

Recently, 50 Cent took to Instagram to respond to Boosie Badazz's remarks about his feud with Big and Lil Meech.

50 Cent has been wrapped up in a heated fued with Lil Meech and his father Big Meech lately, and earlier this week, he decided to lay it all out and reveal why. During a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz shared his take on the beef, claiming that it seems like the BMF star has nothing but love for Fif. “I didn’t like his response but it seems like he got genuine love for 50,” he explained. “My response would be, ‘N***a, f*ck you! That’s my daddy. F*ck you, n***a! Let’s go to war.'"

According to 50 Cent, however, Lil Meech's intentions may not be as pure as he thinks. In an Instagram post, he responded to Boosie's claims, divulging the root of his problem with the actor. “I did more for MeMe than anyone in his life boosie, that’s why he responded like that. If he get locked up, I’m the first person he call bailed him out every time," he wrote. “When I saw him laughing at his pop post I said oh sh*t ! he a snake too he belong with him.”

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Lil Meech?

For now, it remains unclear exactly what post 50 Cent was talking about here, but it's possible that it was a recent video of Big Meech denying snitching allegations. His latest remarks come shortly after he exposed Lil Meech for allegedly using drugs on set, claiming that he sent him to rehab.

"I thought about it," a post shared earlier this week begins. "I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship. I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew. people don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*ck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the f*ck is whippets I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns."

