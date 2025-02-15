50 Cent Mocks Big Meech & Lil Meech Yet Again With AI Clip After Canceled Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 344 Views
Syndication: The Record
50 Cent bottle signing at Stew Leonard's in Paramus, N.J. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. © Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fif's trolling knows no bounds.

50 Cent is not letting his foot off the gas when it comes to Big Meech and Lil Meech, as their post-BMF series beef continues to escalate. However, this escalation is more of an exercise in ridicule, as Fif is happy to just take shots at the father-son duo via his typical Instagram trolls. His latest examples include a Love & Hip Hop clip that uses AI technology to super-impose both Meeches' faces on a father and son having an argument, plus a repost of a BMF scene in which 50's character tells Lil Meech about his father being guilty.

Furthermore, this follows 50 Cent's recent claim that he had nothing to do with Big Meech's canceled homecoming concert, although he still gloated about it all the same. "[surprised face emoji] I had nothing to [do] with this, please stop calling my phone [shrug emoji]," he captioned an IG post on the matter. "I sincerely hope you have a nice day today, Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m stronger then you think I am [mischievous grin emoji]." "Nobody ever called me an unforeseen circumstance before [eyes emoji]," the G-Unit mogul added in a comment under the post.

Why Are 50 Cent, Big Meech & Lil Meech Beefing?

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Big Meech fell out shortly after the latter's release from prison for gang activity, which surprised many given that 50 made the BMF series to document Meech's exploits. However, when Meech posted up with Rick Ross, a rap rival of 50's, he claimed that Meech was a snitch and launched some other insults his way. That turned into a two-way street after the Meeches stepped out online to defend themselves, but for the most part, the Queens MC is the one looking for smoke.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also tried to cause conflict between Big Meech and his son Lil Meech by claiming that the former did nothing to support the latter's acting career. We don't know exactly what he could've done from behind bars, but this vague and speculative assumption is what Fif is using to cause more friction. We'll see whether or not the duo claps back with more force or if everyone will just eventually go their separate ways.

