Young Buck Issues Warning To 50 Cent Amid Big Meech Beef

BY Caroline Fisher
50 Cent and Big Meech's feud continues.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to taking his beef to the internet. He did just that last week when he decided to air his grievances with Big Meech on Instagram. The former drug kingpin was released from prison back in October after over 15 years behind bars. He linked up with Fif when he got out, and it was even rumored that they had a BMF-related project in works. Now, however, their relationship has taken a turn for the worse.

In various Instagram posts, Fif insinuated that Big Meech is a snitch. "I think I’m Big Meech," he captioned a photo of a rat. "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth." Tammy Cowins is a former business partner of Big Meech's, and was previously accused of being a federal informant.

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

All of this started when Big Meech decided to team up with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert in Florida, which is scheduled for later this month. 50 Cent saw this as a form of betrayal and immediately began throwing jabs. The two men's sons even got involved, as Fif posted a screenshot of some messages he received from Lil Meech. "I can't believe this man," Lil Meech told the mogul. "U act as if I'm your enemy I've only showed u love. I'm human I go thru my own sh*t but I never switched up on u." 50 Cent's estranged son Marquise Jackson mocked him for this shortly after.

Now, Young Buck has take to social media to weigh in on all of this with a brief message. In a clip, he congratulated Big Meech on his newfound freedom before issuing a warning. "Shout out to Big Meech, welcome home," he said. "Quit playing with dude, quit playing with dude. I'mma say that much."

