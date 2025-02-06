50 Cent Continues Taunting Big Meech With Snitching Allegations As Feud Intensifies

50 Cent has once again targeted Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory on social media as the two continue to feud over an upcoming "Welcome Home" concert that will feature Rick Ross. In a since-deleted post caught by HipHopDX, he shared a video in which he imposed Meech’s head onto a man admitting he snitched. In the caption, he further teased collaborating with Tammy Cowins for a documentary.

“He had Tammy Cowin[s] doing all his dirty work, her new tell all break it down Screech directed her and connected her to people to get his time cut," he wrote. Cowins previously served as a business partner of Meech's, but faced allegations of being a police informant in the past. More recently, she served as a producer on 50's BMF show for Starz. Check out one of 50's latest posts about Meech below.

50 Cent Also Disses Irv Gotti After His Death

Big Meech isn't the only one to face the brunt of 50's trolling on social media, this week. Following the news of Irv Gotti's death on Wednesday night, 50 didn't let up on the late record executive. Sharing a picture of himself smoking next to a tombstone, he wrote: "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack." The post garnered tons of backlash in the comments section. Even Bobby Shmurda wrote: "Yo, this thing is crazy son." Others came to the rapper's defense. "They tried blackballing & unaliving Fif so I’m not even mad," one user wrote. One more joked: "Don’t let this n***a out live ja rule smh he gon do a full stand up comedy special on Netflix."