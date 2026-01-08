Cardi B Admits She’s Exceeded Her Tour Budget By Millions

2026 is sure to be a busy year for Cardi B. On top of adjusting to life as a working mother of four and enjoying her relationship with Stefon Diggs, she's also gearing up to kick off her "Little Miss Drama" tour. Yesterday (January 7), she went live on Instagram to provide her supporters with a brief update. According to her, preparing for the tour has her exhausted, and she's struggling a bit with the budget.

“I’m over a couple of million on my budget tour,” she revealed, per Billboard. “We redid the budget, so now it’s just like I gotta go find the f*cking money, or I would have to put some of my own money for things that I want because I went over my budget. I feel like we do the budget every other week and sh*t.”

“It’s just, like, a lot," she continued. "On top of that, it’s a lot of dance moves that I gotta do and I’m just ready to go home. I don’t know what it is about L.A., but I don’t like being in L.A. anymore.”

When Is Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour?

Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Dec. 10, 2023. Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I ain’t no damn Beyoncé, so don’t be expecting any of that. I don’t got that production money, but b*tch, I’m gonna give it all I got. I’m working hard, I’m popping it,” she concluded. “This tour is catered to BardiGang, and to people who are not even BardiGang but are some type of fan of mine or just wanna have a good time.”