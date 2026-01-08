Cardi B Admits She’s Exceeded Her Tour Budget By Millions

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Tour Budget Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B is currently preparing to embark on her "Little Miss Drama" tour in support of her sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?"

2026 is sure to be a busy year for Cardi B. On top of adjusting to life as a working mother of four and enjoying her relationship with Stefon Diggs, she's also gearing up to kick off her "Little Miss Drama" tour. Yesterday (January 7), she went live on Instagram to provide her supporters with a brief update. According to her, preparing for the tour has her exhausted, and she's struggling a bit with the budget.

“I’m over a couple of million on my budget tour,” she revealed, per Billboard. “We redid the budget, so now it’s just like I gotta go find the f*cking money, or I would have to put some of my own money for things that I want because I went over my budget. I feel like we do the budget every other week and sh*t.”

“It’s just, like, a lot," she continued. "On top of that, it’s a lot of dance moves that I gotta do and I’m just ready to go home. I don’t know what it is about L.A., but I don’t like being in L.A. anymore.”

Read More: Cardi B Claps Back At Jesse Woo For Accusing Her Of Having A "Revenge Baby"

When Is Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour?
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Dec. 10, 2023. Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I ain’t no damn Beyoncé, so don’t be expecting any of that. I don’t got that production money, but b*tch, I’m gonna give it all I got. I’m working hard, I’m popping it,” she concluded. “This tour is catered to BardiGang, and to people who are not even BardiGang but are some type of fan of mine or just wanna have a good time.”

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour is scheduled to begin on February 11 with a performance in Palm Desert, California. It also features dates in Seattle, Phoenix, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, and more. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Read More: Cardi B Says She Hates Men, Would Rob Them Again

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
USATSI_25325965 (1) Music Cardi B Urges Her Haters To Move On As 2026 Approaches
Balenciaga Fall 24 Runway Show Music Cardi B Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Her 1st Headlining Tour
Kamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign Music Cardi B Reveals Dates For "Little Miss Drama" Tour
News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park Music Cardi B Says She's Done "Acting Nice" & Is Ready To "Violate"
Comments 0