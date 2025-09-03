Cardi B shared some insight as to what fans can expect from her first-ever headlining tour while speaking with Billboard for a new cover story. While she's yet to officially announce a tour, she'll be dropping her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, later this month.
“A lot of people say I got comfortable because I make money, but the most money I make is when I go and do shows,” she said. “I could rush and put out music like it’s nothing and then pick up millions of dollars per show, but it’s not about that. I want the music to be great. I want it to be amazing.”
As for what fans could expect from a Cardi B tour, she further told the outlet: "I know I’m a good performer. Well, am I? No, I’m great. I’m actually really great because I was a stripper. (Laughs.) But no, I think my personal tour is not going to be like any other performances that I’ve ever had. From the aesthetics to the look to even the way I perform, I’m going to be doing things that I don’t normally do, like work out, because I want to be the best. I’ve been going to so many different tours. I went to the Madonna show and the Beyoncé show. I can’t perform like Beyoncé, but you can’t half-ass nothing."
Cardi B "Am I The Drama?"
"I always say this: I have two left feet, but I’m going to have to get a fake leg. A right one because I’m going to give it my all. This is going to be one of the greatest tours. I’m going to make it the best," she concluded.
Cardi B will finally be releasing Am I The Drama? on September 19 through Atlantic Records. The date comes over seven years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy. She already dropped two singles for the project, "Outside" and "Imaginary Playerz."