Cardi B shared some insight as to what fans can expect from her first-ever headlining tour while speaking with Billboard for a new cover story. While she's yet to officially announce a tour, she'll be dropping her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, later this month.

“A lot of people say I got comfortable because I make money, but the most money I make is when I go and do shows,” she said. “I could rush and put out music like it’s nothing and then pick up millions of dollars per show, but it’s not about that. I want the music to be great. I want it to be amazing.”

As for what fans could expect from a Cardi B tour, she further told the outlet: "I know I’m a good performer. Well, am I? No, I’m great. I’m actually really great because I was a stripper. (Laughs.) But no, I think my personal tour is not going to be like any other performances that I’ve ever had. From the aesthetics to the look to even the way I perform, I’m going to be doing things that I don’t normally do, like work out, because I want to be the best. I’ve been going to so many different tours. I went to the Madonna show and the Beyoncé show. I can’t perform like Beyoncé, but you can’t half-ass nothing."

Cardi B "Am I The Drama?"

"I always say this: I have two left feet, but I’m going to have to get a fake leg. A right one because I’m going to give it my all. This is going to be one of the greatest tours. I’m going to make it the best," she concluded.