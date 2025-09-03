Cardi B Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Her 1st Headlining Tour

BY Cole Blake 228 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Balenciaga Fall 24 Runway Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Cardi B walks the runway down South Windsor Boulevard during the Balenciaga Fall 2024 fashion show on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Fans of Cardi B are just weeks away from finally hearing her long-awaited sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?"

Cardi B shared some insight as to what fans can expect from her first-ever headlining tour while speaking with Billboard for a new cover story. While she's yet to officially announce a tour, she'll be dropping her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, later this month.

“A lot of people say I got comfortable because I make money, but the most money I make is when I go and do shows,” she said. “I could rush and put out music like it’s nothing and then pick up millions of dollars per show, but it’s not about that. I want the music to be great. I want it to be amazing.”

As for what fans could expect from a Cardi B tour, she further told the outlet: "I know I’m a good performer. Well, am I? No, I’m great. I’m actually really great because I was a stripper. (Laughs.) But no, I think my personal tour is not going to be like any other performances that I’ve ever had. From the aesthetics to the look to even the way I perform, I’m going to be doing things that I don’t normally do, like work out, because I want to be the best. I’ve been going to so many different tours. I went to the Madonna show and the Beyoncé show. I can’t perform like Beyoncé, but you can’t half-ass nothing."

Read More: Cardi B Has Jokes After Winning Her Civil Assault Trial

Cardi B "Am I The Drama?"

"I always say this: I have two left feet, but I’m going to have to get a fake leg. A right one because I’m going to give it my all. This is going to be one of the greatest tours. I’m going to make it the best," she concluded.

Cardi B will finally be releasing Am I The Drama? on September 19 through Atlantic Records. The date comes over seven years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy. She already dropped two singles for the project, "Outside" and "Imaginary Playerz."

Read More: Cardi B Throws Pen After Paparazzi Ask About Her Pregnancy Rumors With Offset & Stefon Diggs

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Kamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign Music Cardi B Has Jokes After Winning Her Civil Assault Trial 671
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Throws Pen After Paparazzi Ask About Her Pregnancy Rumors With Offset & Stefon Diggs 960
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Cardi B Arrives At Court For Final Arguments In Assault Trial 183
Cardi B Vacation Stefon Diggs Relationship News Relationships Cardi B Enjoys Extravagant Vacation With Stefon Diggs Amid New Album Buzz 2.2K
Comments 0