Cardi B Confirms "Am I The Drama?" Tour Announcement Is Coming "Very, Very Soon"

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 02: Cardi B performs during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cardi B recently confirmed that she will be going on tour in 2025 amid ongoing rumors of another pregnancy.

Cardi B is now just a few weeks away from finally delivering her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? over seven years after releasing her Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy. Fans have been speculating that Cardi has been hiding a baby bump in recent weeks, leading to speculation about what is going to take place over the next few months.

Cardi's album has been formally announced and given a bit of a rollout with singles and promotional material, but the typical tour dates post that comes with the rollout for a big-name artist has still not arrived. Of course, the lack of announced dates has also resulted in theories that Cardi will not be touring in 2025. She recently took to Instagram Live to debunk that theory, in a short clip recorded by fan account @BardisMedia on X.

"The tour announcement is coming as fast as you guys think," Cardi B told her fans, expressing how excited she was for the news to drop. "After all of this album rollout and album release, I go straight into tour prep," she continued. "So there's gonna be no time to waste."

Cardi B Am I The Drama? Tour

As Cardi has not released an album in years, she has not gone on the road since 2019. The 2019 dates were a bit of a make good for fans, as she was set to co-headline a 2018 tour with Bruno Mars but had to drop out because of her first pregnancy.

However, it was not as extensive as a normal tour would be. The bulk of the dates were spots at festivals, with only six shows not being tied to a larger event. Notably, none of those six shows included a date in her hometown of New York City.

Hopefully, Cardi fans will actually get to see her perform very soon, as she's promised in this new live clip. Am I The Drama? arrives on September 19.

