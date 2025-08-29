Cardi B Expresses Paranoia Over Conspiracy Theory That Cell Phones Can "Read Our Minds"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 384 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Conspiracy Theory Cell Phones Read Minds Hip Hop News
Apr 15, 2018; Indio, CA, USA; Cardi B performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Cardi B is putting her tinfoil hat on to question our surveillance age, fans' conspiracies are all about her pregnancy rumors.

Cardi B, like many of us, is terminally online. Sure, she always has big endeavors and massive projects to distract her from the screen, whether it's her new album Am I The Drama? or motherhood. But the Bronx superstar spends a lot of time online, and she's starting to think that the algorithms feeding her content aren't just listening via a mic on the phone, but also a mic in the skull.

"I’m really not trying to be a conspiracist but I’m starting to think these phones are not just listening to us.. they also reading our minds… government don’t come get me," she cheekily tweeted on Friday (August 29).

You have probably heard this idea from many folks in your life. Perhaps you've been thinking about getting a new bike for the past few days, and it just so happens that a YouTuber you've never seen in your life has the perfect guide to it on your Recommended page... The same day your paycheck came in.

But what's funniest about this whole situation is that Cardi B's worried about the wrong conspiracy theory. Well, at least she already tried to quell it, but to no avail.

Read More: Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion

Why Is Cardi B In Court?

Of course, we're talking about the pregnancy rumors that still follow Cardi B wherever she goes, despite her best attempts to keep them at bay. "Look thirty weeks pregnant’? No, you stupid b***h,” she responded to pregnancy rumors earlier this month. “I’m just f***ing out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f***ing being f***ing funny in this b***h before you get motherf***ing blocked, b***h. Stupid a** comment, don’t put that s**t on me, b***h."

We'll see whether or not this is all baloney or if fans just clocked it early very soon. After all, there is a clock on this fan theory; a nine-month one, to be exact.

Meanwhile, Cardi B's assault trial continues to go underway, and footage from her testimony resulted in some viral social media content for fans to use. We'll see how that turns out amid surely one of the busiest years in the mother of three's life.

Read More: Witness In Cardi B Assault Trial Takes The Rapper's Side

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Music Cardi B Proudly Displays Her Growing Baby Bump While Plotting Her Snap Back Body 933
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Fans Theorize Cardi B Is Pregnant Again After She Gingerly Leaves The Courthouse 7.6K
Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park Music Cardi B Teases Huge Update On New Album And Fans Think It's Coming Soon 1.7K
Cardi B LadyLand Am I The Drama Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Rocks The LadyLand Stage After "Am I The Drama?" Announcement 659
Comments 0