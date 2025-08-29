Cardi B, like many of us, is terminally online. Sure, she always has big endeavors and massive projects to distract her from the screen, whether it's her new album Am I The Drama? or motherhood. But the Bronx superstar spends a lot of time online, and she's starting to think that the algorithms feeding her content aren't just listening via a mic on the phone, but also a mic in the skull.

"I’m really not trying to be a conspiracist but I’m starting to think these phones are not just listening to us.. they also reading our minds… government don’t come get me," she cheekily tweeted on Friday (August 29).

You have probably heard this idea from many folks in your life. Perhaps you've been thinking about getting a new bike for the past few days, and it just so happens that a YouTuber you've never seen in your life has the perfect guide to it on your Recommended page... The same day your paycheck came in.

But what's funniest about this whole situation is that Cardi B's worried about the wrong conspiracy theory. Well, at least she already tried to quell it, but to no avail.

Read More: Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion

Why Is Cardi B In Court?

Of course, we're talking about the pregnancy rumors that still follow Cardi B wherever she goes, despite her best attempts to keep them at bay. "Look thirty weeks pregnant’? No, you stupid b***h,” she responded to pregnancy rumors earlier this month. “I’m just f***ing out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f***ing being f***ing funny in this b***h before you get motherf***ing blocked, b***h. Stupid a** comment, don’t put that s**t on me, b***h."

We'll see whether or not this is all baloney or if fans just clocked it early very soon. After all, there is a clock on this fan theory; a nine-month one, to be exact.