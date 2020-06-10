conspiracy theory
- MusicKanye West Addresses Taylor Swift Conspiracies And Claps Back At Shaq With AdorationThe Super Bowl brought forth quite a few conspiracies.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Cube Refutes Conspiracy Theory About Secret Meeting To Change RapHe responded to a fan expanding on a point made by Alex Jones.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMan Scales Radio Tower With "Free Billie Eilish" BannerA man scaled a radio tower in Hollywood to promote conspiracy theories surrounding Billie Eilish.By Ben Mock
- SportsDamar Hamlin Conspiracies Run Amock On TwitterSome people are pushing their agendas by claiming Damar Hamlin died and was replaced by a clone. Rational fans aren't having any of it.By Alexander Cole
- RandomChris Brown Falls For Fake Video Of China Launching "First Artificial Sun"Chris Brown shared a wild conspiracy theory that China launched an "artificial sun" into the sky.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Addresses Satanic Ritual Conspiracy Theory & Violence At His ShowsTravis Scott addresses viral conspiracy theories about the Astroworld Festival tragedy being a satanic ritual. By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBig Sean & YG Call Cap On The 1969 Moon LandingThe two rappers are skeptical that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first people to land on the moon.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Trump Axes Blog Amid Controversy Regarding Alleged August Reinstatement PlansA "New York Times" reporter reveals that Trump thinks he'll return as Commander-in-Chief at summer's end.By Erika Marie
- AnticsLil Nas X Responds To Conspiracy Theory About DMX's DeathLil Nas X is scared by "how crazy" people can be after finding a conspiracy theory linking him to DMX's death.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Clowns Conspiracy Theorist In Hilarious TikTok VideoLil Nas X flippantly responds to a conspiracy theory video that suggests the "Old Town Road" rapper is an industry plant who is unwillingly spreading an LGTBQ+ agenda.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsMarch 4 "True Inuaguration Day" Conspiracy Prompts Boost In US Capitol SecurityDue to the conspiracy theory that claims that the "true inauguration day" will take place tomorrow on March 4, Capitol security has prepared itself for possible demonstrations and attacks from far-right groups.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJay-Z Takes Over Nas' Release Date Again: Twitter ReactsJay-Z steals Nas' thunder once again, releasing a new song on the same day.By Alex Zidel
- GramLupe Fiasco Says Fighting COVID-19 Requires Taking The Vaccine Or Contracting CoronavirusLupe Fiasco has apparently figured out two key ways of fighting COVID-19: take the new vaccine or catch coronavirus to let your immune system strengthen and self-cure itself.By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsNLE Choppa Replies To Lil Uzi Vert With Anti-Vaccine Conspiracy TheoryNLE Choppa shares an anti-vaxx conspiracy theory involving Bill Gates.By Alex Zidel
- RandomNLE Choppa Claims A "New Earth" Is FormingNLE Choppa has some interesting ideas about the world as we know it.By Alexander Cole
- RandomAl B. Sure! Suggests Kim Porter Was Murdered, Tags DiddyAl B. Sure! is convinced that Kim Porter did not die from pneumonia, implying that his and Diddy's ex was murdered.By Alex Zidel
- RandomWayfair Is At The Center Of A Sex Trafficking Conspiracy On Social MediaFurniture & home goods retailer Wayfair has been accused by many on social media of masterminding a child sex trafficking scheme using high-priced cabinets as a cover-up.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomFlorida Congress Candidate Claims Beyoncé Isn't Actually Black, She's ItalianFlorida candidate KW Miller argues that Beyoncé is actually an Italian woman, throwing Patti Labelle into the mix as well. By Alex Zidel
- RandomWas Beethoven Black? Twitter Is Convinced That He WasTwitter is convinced that Ludwig van Beethoven, the famous German composer, was Black.By Alex Zidel
- RandomSuge Knight's Son Shares "New" Photo Of Tupac ShakurSuge Knight's son Suge J. Knight shares what he claims to be a new photo of Tupac Shakur on what would have been the rapper's 49th birthday.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMichael Rapaport Defends Ice Cube's Anti-Semitic Tweet: "He's Anti-Asshole"Ice Cube posted multiple images supporting a popular anti-Semitic conspiracy theory and Michael Rapaport is backing him up.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureIce Cube Under Fire For Tweeting Anti-Semitic Conspiracy TheoryIce Cube is catching some major heat for tweeting a photo that references a popular anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about the "black cube of Saturn."By Lynn S.