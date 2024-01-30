Ice Cube Refutes Conspiracy Theory About Secret Meeting To Change Rap

Ice Cube has often had a strange relationship with politics. While he's often been praised for some of his activism he also took a controversial anti-vaccine stance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, he controversially appeared on an episode of Tucker Carlson's Twitter show. In a conversation with the former conservative news host, he revealed just how serious he was in his anti-vax stance. He claims to have turned down a $9 million movie role because he refused to get the vaccine.

Now he's once again crossing paths with politics. That came when he posted a response to a decades-old conspiracy theory on Twitter. In response to a clip shared by a different conservative pundit, Alex Jones, one fan brought up a conspiracy theory about a conversation of powerful voices in rap music meant to shift the genre in a violent direction. "I believe Cube @icecube likely has direct knowledge of “the secret meeting” that Krayzie Bone was referring to in the above long clip ... Which leaves speculation that either the N.W.A. group was directly involved in the matter or were at least the model that all other groups were to mimic, being the group was directly blamed for the rising crime rate by the federal government at the height of the groups career," his tweet reads. Unsurprisingly, Ice Cube has some thoughts. Check out his response below.

Ice Cube Claps Back At Twitter Conspiracy Theorist

"Opinions are like assholes. Everybody has one and they all stink! What evidence do you have to make a statement like that?" Ice Cube said in a quote tweet response to the fan. The fan did try and backpedal on their comments in the replies to Cube's quote tweet. But the rapper himself seems to be done arguing the point.

Ice Cube's presence and influence in hip hop is still pretty obvious. Last year he nabbed his first song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify with "It Was A Good Day." What do you think of Ice Cube's response to a fan where he refutes a conspiracy theory about rap culture? Let us know in the comment section below.

