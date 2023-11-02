What Is Ice Cube’s Best-Selling Album?

Ice Cube, a legendary figure in the world of hip-hop, has left an indelible mark on the music industry. With a career spanning several decades, he has released numerous albums, but one stands out as his best-selling and most iconic work. In this article, we'll take a closer look at Ice Cube's best-selling album, breaking down its sales figures, the impact of its singles, and comparing it to his other releases.

The Best-Selling Gem: The Predator

CHICAGO - MARCH 1992: Rapper Ice Cube performs at the U.I.C. Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois in March 1992. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Ice Cube's best-selling album is undoubtedly The Predator, released in 1992. This classic record quickly gained massive popularity and remains a cornerstone of his career. With over 2 million copies sold in the United States alone, it achieved double platinum status by the RIAA, solidifying its place in hip-hop history.

Singles That Rocked The Charts

The Predator featured several hit singles that contributed to its commercial success and cultural impact. The standout single was "It Was A Good Day," which reached #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its laid-back groove and memorable lyrics have made it a timeless hip-hop anthem, still enjoyed by fans today.

Another notable single from the album was "Wicked," which also charted impressively and showcased Ice Cube's lyrical prowess and storytelling abilities. These singles not only propelled the album's sales but also left an enduring mark on hip-hop culture.

Comparing The Predator To Ice Cube's Catalog

The Up In Smoke rap tour is a dream team bill, headed by producer Dr. Dre and featuring Eminem, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and others. The opening of the tour began at Coors Amphitheatre on June 15, 2000. Ice Cube Thursday night during the opening of the tour. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When comparing The Predator to the rest of Ice Cube's discography, it becomes evident that it stands as his crowning achievement in terms of commercial success. While Ice Cube has released other influential albums like AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted and Death Certificate, none have achieved the same level of commercial acclaim as The Predator.

AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted is often considered a classic, featuring collaborations with Public Enemy's production team and introducing Ice Cube as a solo artist. It went platinum, a significant achievement, but still fell short of The Predator's double platinum status.

Death Certificate, another iconic release, received critical acclaim for its commentary on social and political issues. Although it also went platinum, it didn't match the commercial heights of The Predator. It's important to note that these albums had substantial cultural impacts and solidified Ice Cube's status as a hip-hop pioneer, even if they didn't surpass The Predator in terms of sales.

In conclusion, Ice Cube's best-selling album, The Predator, holds a special place in the annals of hip-hop history. With over 2 million copies sold and hit singles like "It Was a Good Day," it stands as a testament to his enduring influence on the genre. While his other albums are equally