Killer Mike wants critics to look at the bigger picture in debates about someone’s personal views and not use them to box someone in. Moreover, he recently expressed as such related to a recent picture that Ice Cube took with politicians Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dennis Kucinich. Many criticized him for associating himself with them, since RFK Jr. shares Cube’s anti-vaccine views and took it to a larger level by spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine in particular. However, the MICHAEL MC expressed support for the California legend amid this backlash. Under HipHopDX‘s Instagram post covering the photo, he left a defense of Cube’s indelible contributions to not just hip-hop, but the Black community.

“@icecube helped my generation gain knowledge of self and be fiercely proud of being black in AmeriKKKa while providing an example of what self motivation and determination can do from Music to movies to the Big 3,” Killer Mike expressed. “He is an example of ‘A black man can.’ I admire love and respect. Thank U Cube.” Regardless of what your views are on anti-vaccination and the propagation and co-signing of this ideology, you can’t deny Ice Cube’s impact.

Read More: Ice Cube Responds After Tony Yayo Puts The Notorious B.I.G. Above Him As A Storyteller

Killer Mike Supports Ice Cube No Matter What

Screenshot via @hiphopdx on Instagram

When it comes to the political link-up, RFK Jr. shared some words of admiration of his own for the N.W.A. star. “@Dennis_Kucinich and I spent a wonderful evening with one of our country’s most influential and outspoken civil rights leaders [Ice Cube]!” he wrote on Instagram on Monday (July 10). Furthermore, the 69-year-old is (as the name suggests) the son of Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy. He hopes to follow these office footsteps and secure the 2024 Democratic presidential candidacy.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old MC said that a picture is not an endorsement, and fought with detractors online concerning the picture. Despite fans’ disappointment, Cube stands by his views with decisiveness and passion. After all, he inspired a whole generation to do so, even if many take the opposite stance on this issue when practicing his perspective. Still, for more news and the latest updates on Ice Cube, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Anthony Fantano Is A “Colonizer” & “Outsider,” According To Killer Mike

[via]