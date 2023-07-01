Ice Cube has been a busy man on social media this last week. After dogging on the NBA and the music industry buddies with the prison industry, he’s taken to responding to all of the haters on Twitter and beyond. For his most recent rant, Ice Cube is responding to comments on a picture of him smiling with politician and presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. People in the chat were not pleased with his so-called “endorsement,” claiming the person he was allegedly “backing” was part of the party that was bringing African Americans down in the culture.

Ice Cube took exception to being told he was endorsing anybody, saying, “Who did I endorse? The devil is a liar, and so are you.” He also threw out a blanket statement: “For all the simple-minded short bus people out there. A picture is not an endorsement, dummy. Now get your ass over to bungalow 51 and STFU.” He wants the fans and everyone to know that he hasn’t backed anyone for the upcoming presidential election in 2024. And he’s letting them know the only way Ice knows how.

Ice Cube Is In Full Clap-Back Season

Ice Cube is dishing out hot takes like nobody’s business. He accused music labels of encouraging crime via “social engineering.” He also clapped back at the guy who called him a sellout, saying he was self-made and throwing the sellout accusation back at the random guy. With all of the podcast episodes and Twitter responses from the past week alone, it’s clear that Ice Cube has way too much time on his hands.

The photo of Ice Cube and Bobby Kennedy, Jr. also showed former Cleveland mayor Dennis Kucinich. He was also a U.S. Representative for the state of Ohio from 1997 to 2013. RFK, Jr. is looking to ramp up his presidential campaign soon, so what the rapper/actor is doing with him while he’s on the road stumping for himself is anyone’s guess. (Seeing as Ice claims the photo was not an endorsement of any kind.) For now, all we get is the Twitter feed, which provides plenty of juicy clap-back content.

