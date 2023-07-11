Ice Cube says that the Illuminati “probably” exists. He discussed the infamous secret society during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Tuesday. Despite the claim, he admits he hasn’t met anyone from the Illuminati and would be surprised if he did. He also says he doesn’t actually know anything about the group as he’s not a part of it.

“I don’t know one, none of them, none of them tell me ‘Hey, I’m Illuminati,” Ice Cube said. “I don’t participate in none of that, so, I don’t know about it. Seem like its there, but who knows?”

FRISCO, TEXAS – JULY 17: Ice Cube performs during halftime in the game between the 3 Headed Monsters and Triplets in BIG3 Week 5 at Comerica Center on July 17, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for BIG3)

Fans were excited to hear Cube speak candidly on the topic on social media. In the comments section of the interview on YouTube, one wrote: “I love that Ice Cube is telling the truth about the industry. I see more and more artist and actors doing this!” Another commented: “He’s never given himself to any secret society for money. He’s been true to himself and I can get down with that. I’ve been a fan since ‘88.”

While it wasn’t aimed specifically at the Illuminati, Cube did call out “gatekeepers” for blocking the growth of his BIG3 basketball league on Twitter, last month. In the rant, he threatened to expose those working against him. Cube also discussed the state of the BIG3 during his Breakfast Club appearance. Check out the interview in full below.

Cube is far from the first rapper to speak about the Illuminati. In March, Jay Electronica mentioned having met members of the Illuminati on Twitter. “Ps, The Illuminati? I met em,” he wrote during a rant on the site. “They ain’t all that. Ask em about me.”

