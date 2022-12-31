Twitter Reacts To Jeffree Star Exposing The Illuminati
Some are concerned, others are indifferent, but a lot of people are going wild over the makeup artist’s claims.
Jeffree Star caused a storm on Twitter yesterday (December 30th) when he claimed the Illuminati tried to ruin his life. Moreover, he said that he evaded the supposed world order for the last two years and that any challengers to their system are persecuted. Naturally, people had all sorts of opinions online, but they fell on feeds as fast as lead.
“What a crazy f***ing year…” he wrote in his first tweet. “I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful.”
Later, a user replied with “The elites are real. Kanye is in hiding because they are trying to get him for exposing a lot of s**t. Blood sacrifices are real. Stay safe Jeffree.” However, the Kanye connection is curious, as people started rumors of a romance between the two.
Still, Jeffree replied with “You have no idea what you are talking about… “It’s 10 times worse than you can ever imagine. Just be thankful you are on the other side.
Later, the 37-year-old wrote “In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me. If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kanye.”
“Anyone who challenges the system gets eliminated,” he tweeted after. “I still have a soul. Can’t say that about a lot of these demons I used to surround myself with.” However, since that initial bomb, he let out some more thankful and positive messages.
Meanwhile, Star is no stranger to explosive revelations. He said that sex with other rappers and NBA players has been “great,” though he didn’t disclose any specific names. Still, it was enough to get people speculating.
Still, what do you think of Jeffree Star exposing the Illuminati? Regardless, let us know in the comments down below. Also, you can check out some more reactions to the makeup artist’s claims below, as well. Moreover, check back in with HNHH for the latest in celebrity confessions, whistle blows, and online hysteria.