Jeffree Star caused a storm on Twitter yesterday (December 30th) when he claimed the Illuminati tried to ruin his life. Moreover, he said that he evaded the supposed world order for the last two years and that any challengers to their system are persecuted. Naturally, people had all sorts of opinions online, but they fell on feeds as fast as lead.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jeffree Star attends the Jeffree Star Skin Launch Party at Harriet’s Rooftop on February 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“What a crazy f***ing year…” he wrote in his first tweet. “I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful.”

Later, a user replied with “The elites are real. Kanye is in hiding because they are trying to get him for exposing a lot of s**t. Blood sacrifices are real. Stay safe Jeffree.” However, the Kanye connection is curious, as people started rumors of a romance between the two.

Still, Jeffree replied with “You have no idea what you are talking about… “It’s 10 times worse than you can ever imagine. Just be thankful you are on the other side.

Later, the 37-year-old wrote “In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me. If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kanye.”

“Anyone who challenges the system gets eliminated,” he tweeted after. “I still have a soul. Can’t say that about a lot of these demons I used to surround myself with.” However, since that initial bomb, he let out some more thankful and positive messages.

Inner peace and happiness is truly priceless 💯 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Star is no stranger to explosive revelations. He said that sex with other rappers and NBA players has been “great,” though he didn’t disclose any specific names. Still, it was enough to get people speculating.

actual footage of jeffree star escaping the illuminati pic.twitter.com/Dr9WrZCvgF https://t.co/RrlTiEHt3k — bryan (@bryuhhn) December 31, 2022

Still, what do you think of Jeffree Star exposing the Illuminati? Regardless, let us know in the comments down below. Also, you can check out some more reactions to the makeup artist’s claims below, as well. Moreover, check back in with HNHH for the latest in celebrity confessions, whistle blows, and online hysteria.

So nobody is talking how Jeffree Star just exposed the Hollywood satanic pedophilia elite? — Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre) December 31, 2022

andrew tate arrested for sex trafficking, the idaho killer was caught, acacia brinley telling her side of the story, and now jeffree star saying he escaped the illuminati this shit is insane 😭 — rianna (@whtvrianna) December 30, 2022

why would the illuminati be interested in jeffree star please be fr — jamil 𓃶 (@blondedvirgo) December 30, 2022

Amazing ppl who are called out for v legitimate reasons like RACISM & BULLYING can now blame some random global conspiracy for their actions. This narrative is SO boring & it’s become clear it’s perpetuated by horrible ppl who are guilty of crimes themselves. — CynfullTaro (@cannabismedicyn) December 30, 2022