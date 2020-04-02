jeffree star
- RelationshipsJeffree Star Reveals His "NFL Star Boo" As Tennessee Titans Player Taylor LewanLast month, the makeup mogul broke the internet by convincing followers he's hooking up with a professional football star.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Jeffree Star Exposing The IlluminatiSome are concerned, others are indifferent, but a lot of people are going wild over the makeup artist's claims.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJeffree Star Suggests Ye & Britney Spears Are Being Targeted By The Illuminati"It's 10 times worse than you can ever imagine," the beauty guru wrote on Twitter. "Just be thankful you are on the other side."By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJeffree Star Says He's Had Sex With Rappers & NBA Players: "The Sex Is Great"Jeffree Star refuses to reveal any of the rappers or NBA players he's allegedly slept with.By Alex Zidel
- GossipJeffree Star Says Kanye West Isn't His Type: "He's Definitely Not For Me"Jeffree Star denies dating Kanye West, saying that Kanye isn't his type.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Gets A Major Makeover & Fans Think She Looks Like Jeffree StarKim Kardashian dyes her hair and her eyebrows, debuting a new look that isn't a hit with all of her fans.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJeffree Star Claims His DMs Are Filled With Rappers Trying To Hook UpJeffree Star maintains that he's not hooking up with Kanye West, but he says there are plenty of other rappers in his DMs.By Alex Zidel
- GossipKim Kardashian "Humiliated" By Jeffree Star & Kanye West Rumors: ReportKim Kardashian is reportedly "humiliated" and "embarrassed" about the rumors surrounding her divorce and Jeffree Star.By Alex Zidel
- GossipWoman Admits Kanye West & Jeffree Star Rumor Is A Lie: "You're Welcome"TikTok influencer Ava Louise created the rumor of Ye and Star, & she returned to say she made it all up while bragging that she's an "icon."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Thinks Kanye Should "Sue Everyone" After Jeffree Star Affair RumorsThe radio host brushed off the Kanye and Jeffree Star rumors while adding how sad hearing divorce stories make him. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsJeffree Star Finally Claps Back At Kanye West Rumors: “Never Hung Out”After egging on fans, Jeffree Star finally puts the scandal to rest. By hnhh
- GossipKanye West & Jeffree Star Memes Continue To Light Up TwitterThe Kanye West/Jeffree Star situation is a well that isn't running dry.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKanye West & Kim Kardashian "Source" Responds To Jeffree Star RumorsA source close to Kanye and Kim told E! News that the Jeffree Star rumors are "absolutely not true."By Alex Zidel
- RandomJeffree Star Eggs On Kanye West Affair RumorsJeffree Star fuels rumors of an alleged affair with Kanye West. By Aron A.
- GossipKanye West & Jeffree Star Rumors Explode On Twitter After Kim Divorce ReportTwitter is convinced that Kanye West has been hooking up with beauty influencer Jeffree Star following reports of his impending divorce from Kim Kardashian.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJeffree Star Responds To Mason Disick Diss10-year-old Mason Disick called make-up mogul Jeffree Star "spoiled AF" during a recent Instagram Live stream.By Alex Zidel