Jeffree Star Suggests Ye & Britney Spears Are Being Targeted By The Illuminati
“It’s 10 times worse than you can ever imagine,” the beauty guru wrote on Twitter. “Just be thankful you are on the other side.”
Two celebrities who endured particularly tumultuous years in 2022 are Kanye West and Britney Spears. For his part, the former finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, publicly feuded with some of his best friends, and lost out on billions of dollars after praising Nazis and Hitler in the media. The latter, on the other hand, has spent the months since she was granted freedom from her conservatorship posting countless nude photos on Instagram, many of which have left friends and fans concerned for the mother of two.
Their behaviour at times is certainly concerning, and it seems YouTuber Jeffree Star may have an answer as to why. Earlier this week, the beauty guru was on Twitter when he began reflecting on his own 2022 experience.
“What a crazy f*cking year,” the series of posts began. “I escaped the Illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful.” In response, a follower eventually chimed in, “The elites are real. Kanye is in hiding because they are trying to get him for exposing a lot of shit.”
They later went on, “Blood sacrifices are real. Stay safe Jeffree.” Not long after, the entertainer shot back. “You have no idea what you are talking about,” he told the user. “It’s 10 times worse than you can ever imagine. Just be thankful you are on the other side.”
According to Star, “Anyone who challenges the system gets eliminated.”
Another post reads, “In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me, and flooded the news with lies to discredit me.”
“If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney and Kanye,” Star’s rant concludes.
Of course, there were trolls in the comments writing responses like “Does the Hollywood Elite have a customer service number? Because idk how many more t*tty squeezing videos from Britney the world can take.”
Ultimately, though, many seem eager for Jeffree Star to expose the information he has. Do you think he should? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture updates.
