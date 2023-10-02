britney spears
- MusicBenzino Shades Eminem Again By Dissing His Britney Spears CosplayIt's a pretty old thing to bring up, and adds another piece of evidence in Benzino's complicated relationship with this feud.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJustin Timberlake Hints At Britney Spears Memoir Backlash During Recent PerformanceHe prefaced a song about Spears claiming there was "no disrespect."By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTimbaland Walks Back "Muzzle" Statement About Britney SpearsTimbaland apologizes to Britney and her fans. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsTimbaland Trends After Controversial Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake CommentsTimbaland is the newest musician in hot water with Britney Spears fans.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWhat Is Britney Spears' Best-Selling Album?Britney Spears smashed records with this release, becoming a defining moment in pop music and shaping the industry.
By Rain Adams
- GossipBritney Spears & Janet Jackson Feel "Bonded" By Justin Timberlake Drama: ReportWhereas the pop singer allegedly cheated on Britney and maintained a toxic relationship, he also caused Jackson's public wardrobe mishap.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJustin Timberlake Forced To Turn Off Instagram Comments By Britney Spears FansJT is feeling the heat from Britney fans recently. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJ Balvin Praises Britney Spears' Memoir SuccessJ Balvin offers heartfelt praise for Britney Spears.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsJustin Timberlake Reportedly Changed His Accent While Meeting GinuwineBritney Spears shared a revealing new story about Justin.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBritney Spears' Instagram Is Back, She Reflects On Why She Takes Raunchy Photos"I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture," she wrote in her new memoir.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Chose This Drug During Her Party Days In The 2000s"It was never as wild as the press made it out to be," the pop star reflected in her new book, "The Woman In Me."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipJustin Timberlake Is Worried About Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir: ReportAccording to a new Page Six report, the *NSYNC singer may be a little bit antsy about what his pop diva ex will reveal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBritney Spears Joins J Balvin & Maluma For Dinner In New York City Ahead Of Memoir"The Woman In Me" comes out October 24, so maybe the pop star is in The Big Apple for a small press run, promos, or just to hang with some musician friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBritney Spears' Memoir May Upset Her Ex Justin Timberlake, Sources Say"The Woman in Me" will finally be released later this month with some of Spears' most candid stories.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBritney Spears Net Worth 2023: What Is The Pop Icon Worth?From Mississippi to global stardom, delve into the captivating tale of Britney Spears, pop icon, mother, and entrepreneur.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Dances In Cheetah Print Thong To Beyonce While Asking Jay-Z To Collab"Daddy Lessons" was Brit Brit's song of choice for showing off her moves on IG today.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPlies Can't Stop Thirsting Over Britney Spears: "Look How She Looking At Me!"You might know Plies as the pop superstar's number one fan on the Internet... and not even know he's a rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlies Dances With Britney Spears Lookalike At ConcertPlies was so excited.By Tallie Spencer