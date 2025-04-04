Lizzo Sparks Massive Debate After Claiming Britney Spears Is A Janet Jackson Copycat

Lizzo also brought up how Janet Jackson was the first blueprint for "pop divas" that followed her, such as Madonna and Britney Spears.

Lizzo recently landed her first big Hollywood role in a Sister Rosetta Tharpe biopic, so we know her appreciation for the female musicians who came before her runs deep. But when she dishes out a take on the realm of "pop girlies," whoever ranks lower on her hierarchy has a fanbase behind them that will show no mercy. That's exactly what the Detroit native faced for her recent comments online, the most recent update of which was on the Sibling Rivalry podcast. She compared Britney Spears to Janet Jackson during her appearance on the episode, published Tuesday (April 1). The conversation begins a bit before the 3-minute mark of the YouTube video below.

"I have to really clear up some s**t up," Lizzo remarked. "Because people came for me on the Internet because I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop. Here is why I said Janet is the Queen of Pop. Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it. Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet. Janet was first. She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television. And I'm just putting it out there. It's not because someone is better than the other. She was just first. And she is Janet."

When Will Lizzo Release Her New Album?

From there, Lizzo went on to praise Madonna as the widely crowned Queen of Pop, commenting on her own influence and icon status within not just popular music, but pop culture at large. Also, she and the Sibling Rivalry hosts Bob and Monét discussed how Cher is an important figure in this conversation as well, so she clearly has a lot of admiration for all these superstars for their influence on her artistry and their overall contributions to music. However, it's understandable why some people would take issue with Britney Spears' dismissal.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is dropping her new album Love In Real Life presumably later this year, although we don't have an official release date for it or a tracklist yet as of writing this article. On it, she will likely show off these influences and many more while paving her own unique way forward, much like Janet Jackson and Britney Spears before her.

