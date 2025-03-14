Lizzo Gets Over Heartbreak On Funky New Single "Still Bad"

Lizzo released her latest single “Still Bad” on Thursday, the second single off her upcoming fifth album Love In Real Life. The track sounds like Lizzo's previous work, a funky upbeat pop track with the singer getting over her latest heartbreak. She co-wrote the song with Blake Slatkin, the co-producer of her great 2022 single "About Damn Time," as well as longtime collaborator Ricky Reed, who produced several of her biggest hits including "Juice," "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts." "Still Bad" follows "Love In Real Life," the Prince-inspired lead single and title track for her upcoming album.

"Still Bad" is a pop single through and through, though her verses are delivered in that sing-rap way she's become so known for over her last few releases. The song has some of that trademark Lizzo wit. Surprisingly, it does not feel as biting as it did on her breakout album, Cuz I Love You. Vocally, she's on point as well, and the chorus is very catchy as well. Lizzo's brand of self-love and positivity was damaged when she got sued by her former dancers for alleged bullying and sexual harassment. But, it seems that she is trying to make a comeback after that hit to her career. Love In Real Life will be her first album since both the suit's dismissal and 2022's Special. Special received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. It also spawned the Record of the Year-winning hit, the aforementioned "About Damn Time." It does not have a release date yet, but the rollout is well underway now. Take a listen to "Still Bad" below.