SZA Defends Lizzo From Ex-Staffers' Lawsuit Allegations

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Lizzo and SZA attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Several former employees of Lizzo filed lawsuits against the singer with allegations of misconduct back in 2023.

SZA spoke out in defense of Lizzo for a new profile on the "Truth Hurts" singer published by New York Magazine's Vulture, earlier this week. In the piece, she labeled the backlash Lizzo faced over the lawsuit allegations from her former staffers "weird."

“It was so weird to watch everybody attack her because it actually had nothing to do with what was going on,” SZA said. Speaking of their friendship further, she added: “I think what’s special about my friend is she is a master healer. She is always going to get to the bottom of herself. Nobody cleared her name for her. Nobody could give her that vindication; she gave it to herself. I just felt like she 100 percent genie’d herself through that.”

Lizzo and SZA have worked together several times over the years. SZA first appeared on a remix to Lizzo's song, “Special," in 2023. More recently, SZA featured on Lizzo's track, "IRL," from her mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling, earlier this year.

Lizzo "Love In Real Life" Album

Several of Lizzo's former employees hit her with lawsuits for various allegations of misconduct in 2023. Her ex-wardrobe designer, Asha Daniels, accused her of harassment and discrimination, but Lizzo ended up getting dismissed from the lawsuit. Additionally, a group of her backup dancers claimed the singer fostered a toxic work environment that featured sexual harassment as well as religious and racial discrimination. That case is still ongoing, but Lizzo has denied those allegations as well.

Elsewhere in the piece from New York Magazine, Lizzo confirmed to the outlet that her upcoming album, Love in Real Life, won't be releasing anytime soon. “Love in Real Life was about a lot of pain and seeking joy and going through being f*cking suicidal and depressed,” she said. “And feeling like the world has turned their back on you and then finding your way back into the world. It was beautiful, but ain’t nobody trying to hear that sh*t right now.”

