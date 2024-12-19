Lizzo Breaks Silence On Dismissal Of Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo says it was a "big victory."

Lizzo recently reflected on facing bombshell sexual harassment lawsuits from her dancers and her former stylist during an appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. The latter case has since been dismissed with a judge in California ruling against the stylist, Asha Daniels. Daniels is still in the process of taking legal action against Lizzo’s touring and payroll companies, however.

"I was literally living in my dream, and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit," Lizzo told Palmer. "I was very deeply hurt because these were three ex-dancers, so they weren't on the tour. They didn't, like, finish the tour out with us. But even regardless of that, these were people that I gave opportunities to. These were people that — I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, what? But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they're trying well, I don't know what they're trying to do, but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it's not."

Lizzo added that she has no regrets about the situation. "Let's be clear, I did nothing wrong," she argued. She said that the sexual harassment allegations, which she described as "silly," offended her the most. The dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, filed their lawsuit against Lizzo back in August 2023. They accused her of alleged sexual, religious, and racial harassment, as well as disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment. One of the dancers made headlines for alleging that Lizzo pressured them into touching naked dancers in Amsterdam’s iconic Red Light District.

