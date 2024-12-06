Lizzo Scores Major Legal Victory In Harassment Lawsuit Saga

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Lizzo performs at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2023, as part of her Special 2our.Diannie Chavez / The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Things are looking up for the singer.

Lizzo's reputation took a hit in 2023. Three of the singer's former backup dancers filed a lawsuit detailing her allegedly bad behavior. Lizzo was accused sexual and racial harassment, as well as assault, disability discrimination and weight-shaming. These allegations would be damaging for any artist, but Lizzo's role as a promoter of body positivity in the public eye made them particularly scandalous. The singer denied these allegations outright. Fortunately for her, the law has worked in her favor.

Lizzo had several claims against her dropped on Thursday, December 5. California court documents stated that U.S. labor laws do not apply to Europe, which is where several of Lizzo's allegedly abusive actions took place. Asha Daniels, the singer's former stylist, accused her of unpaid overtime, as well as the aforementioned racial and sexual harassment. The judge handling the case claimed that they found no proof of Daniels working overtime. Furthermore, the setting of these accusations mean they do not carry legal weight in the United States.

Read More: Lizzo Flaunts More Weight Loss At Thanksgiving Dinner

Lizzo Allegedly Plans To Fight The Lawsuit Further

"These allegations do not establish plausibly," Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha noted. "That any portion of plaintiff’s claim arose from work performed in the United States or qualifying territories." This is a huge break for Lizzo, who has spent almost two years denying the allegations made against her. A source who is close to the singer, however, claims that there's still more to be done. The source claimed Lizzo is very much committed to clearing her name and proving that she is not guilty of the heinous acts she's been accused of.

"There’s a reason that Lizzo continues to fight long after most public figures would have settled," the aforementioned source claimed. "Because these allegations are false and can’t be allowed to stand. She is not going to stop fighting until every single one of these ridiculous smears is dismissed." Lizzo's music has been less prevalent than her social media presence in recent months. The singer's weight loss has turned heads, as did her appearance on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 live stream. Fans claimed she breathed heavy during the stream, but she clapped back and claimed Cenat was the culprit.

Read More: Lizzo Laughs Off Antonio Brown's Latest Jabs About Ozempic

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...