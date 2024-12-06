Lizzo Scores Major Legal Victory In Harassment Lawsuit Saga

Things are looking up for the singer.

Lizzo's reputation took a hit in 2023. Three of the singer's former backup dancers filed a lawsuit detailing her allegedly bad behavior. Lizzo was accused sexual and racial harassment, as well as assault, disability discrimination and weight-shaming. These allegations would be damaging for any artist, but Lizzo's role as a promoter of body positivity in the public eye made them particularly scandalous. The singer denied these allegations outright. Fortunately for her, the law has worked in her favor.

Lizzo had several claims against her dropped on Thursday, December 5. California court documents stated that U.S. labor laws do not apply to Europe, which is where several of Lizzo's allegedly abusive actions took place. Asha Daniels, the singer's former stylist, accused her of unpaid overtime, as well as the aforementioned racial and sexual harassment. The judge handling the case claimed that they found no proof of Daniels working overtime. Furthermore, the setting of these accusations mean they do not carry legal weight in the United States.

Lizzo Allegedly Plans To Fight The Lawsuit Further

"These allegations do not establish plausibly," Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha noted. "That any portion of plaintiff’s claim arose from work performed in the United States or qualifying territories." This is a huge break for Lizzo, who has spent almost two years denying the allegations made against her. A source who is close to the singer, however, claims that there's still more to be done. The source claimed Lizzo is very much committed to clearing her name and proving that she is not guilty of the heinous acts she's been accused of.