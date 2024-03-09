Lizzo's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit On Pause As She Appeals Ruling

In August of 2023, three of Lizzo's former backup dancers came together to sue the hitmaker. The dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, accuse her of sexual harassment, creating a hostile working environment, and more. Since they filed the lawsuit, Lizzo has formally denied the allegations. She's also continued to push for the case to be dropped under California’s anti-SLAPP statute. In January, Los Angeles Judge Mark H. Epstein denied her motion to toss out the suit altogether, though he did dismiss certain accusations.

Now, the performer has an opportunity to appeal his ruling. On Thursday (March 7), Epstein ordered the case "stayed," meaning that all proceedings will be on pause for the foreseeable future. It's unclear exactly how long the case will be halted, but it's expected to be at least a few months before proceedings pick back up.

Backup Dancers' Case On Ice For Several Months

Lizzo performs in support of her "Special" release at Chase Center on November 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“It is dangerous for the court to weigh in, ham-fisted, into constitutionally protected activity," Epstein said of his January ruling. "But it is equally dangerous to turn a blind eye to allegations of discrimination or other forms of misconduct merely because they take place in a speech-related environment." Lizzo's former dancers aren't the only ones to take legal action against her in recent months, however.

In December, designer Asha Daniels alleged that she encountered a "culture of racism and bullying" while working with Lizzo on her Special tour. Lizzo's legal team quickly denied Daniels' claims, calling them "meritless and salacious." According to them, the designer "refused to comply with instructions" and "refused to show up for work." What do you think of Lizzo's backup dancers' lawsuit being put on hold? Are you surprised that it will be at least another few months before the case can move forward? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

