Lizzo's Inclusion At The Grammys Slammed By Her Accusers

This year's Grammy ceremony took place over the weekend and featured a number of interesting moments. Jay-Z accepted a special award but used his platform to attack the Academy itself. Killer Mike won three awards during the pre show before being arrested backstage and led out in handcuffs. Fans of artists like Lana Del Rey and Nicki Minaj criticized the Grammys online as their career-long snubs continued.

Another surprising moment centered around Lizzo. She's no stranger to the Grammys as she took home an award for her song "About Damn Time" last year. She also performed the track during last year's ceremony. In that sense, it's not a huge surprise that she was present at this year's awards. What's more surprising is that she was picked to be directly involved in the proceedings. She gave out one of the night's awards which immediately struck many as a strange choice. She's still very much in hot water after being accused of a variety of bad behaviors by numerous former backup dancers in a lawsuit last year.

Read More: Lizzo's Team Responds To Newest Workplace Lawsuit

Lizzo's Accusers Slam Grammy Inclusion

Following her presentation of the Best R&B Song award a representative of multiple accusers from the initial lawsuit spoke out. Neama Rahmani spoke to TMZ about Lizzo's inclusion. He criticized the decision and claimed that the Academy wasn't taking the allegations made against her seriously. He said that if elements like her race and gender were different she would never be given the platform.

Rahmani also insists that the truth behind the lawsuit will eventually come out and that they're still fighting for the stories of her backup dancers to be told. Earlier this week, the lawsuit was amended. A number of the allegations included in the original suit were removed by the judge. But plenty of damning material is still included and the suit is still moving forward. What do you think of Lizzo being allowed to present an award at the Grammys? Do you agree with the statement made by her accusers? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Lizzo's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]