Lizzo Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Amended But Not Dismissed

It was a mixed day in court for Lizzo yesterday. The sexual harassment lawsuit filed against the singer last year was amended but not fully dismissed. Judge Mark H. Epstein removed several accusations, including the claim that Lizzo fat-shamed one of her former dancers. However, Judge Epstein ruled that there was enough merit to move the case forward. “It is dangerous for the court to weigh in, ham-fisted, into constitutionally protected activity. But it is equally dangerous to turn a blind eye to allegations of discrimination or other forms of misconduct merely because they take place in a speech-related environment," Epstein wrote in his decision.

Lizzo had been seeking a dismissal under California's anit-SLAPP legislation. The law protects defendants from otherwise baseless lawsuits filed purely to silence said defendant. The law is commonly used against corporations who attempt to sue their critics into silence. The singer has long argued that this is the case with the suit she is facing. “Instead of taking any accountability for their own actions, plaintiffs filed this lawsuit against defendants out of spite and in pursuit of media attention, public sympathy and a quick payday with minimal effort," Lizzo's attorney wrote last year.

Lizzo Wants Sexual Harassment Documents Sealed By The Court

Meanwhile, Lizzo's team ended 2023 by trying to limit the public scope of the ongoing legal battle. A motion was filed asking the court to seal a number of documents relating to ongoing sexual harassment lawsuits against the singer. In their motion, Lizzo's team argues that “documents, correspondence and testimony that contain sensitive, confidential information and/or proprietary business information, including employee compensation, contract negotiation, and third-party sensitive contact information” should not be made public.

While the suits and countersuits surrounding Lizzo remain ongoing, the case has deeply divided the music industry. In early November, Azealia Banks came out with a surprising apology for the embattled singer. "I was having a conversation last night. And I realized that I owe @lizzobeeating a huge apology for popping so much sh-t. If hip hop will allow a 55+ severely overweight @bustarhymes who exhibits major of anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation. And will also allow him to have a face full of blackheads and acne from what appears to be a testosterone shot abuse. And whilst drinking molly water in 2023 and wearing cartoon-like Neon yellow fake gold slick Rick chains. We have absolutely no right to be trying to skewered a YOUNG black woman - for anything," Banks wrote.

