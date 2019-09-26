sexual harassment
- TVAndy Cohen Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Brandi GlanvilleGlanville used to be on "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLizzo Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Amended But Not DismissedJudge Mark Epstein removed a number of claims, including those relating to allegations of Lizzo fat-shaming a dancer.By Ben Mock
- GossipJason Lee Believes Christian Keyes Allegations Will "Rock The Industry"The "Hollywood Unlocked" entertainer also defended the actor's good intentions, saying that he's never been one to be "messy."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLizzo Hit With Additional Sexual Harassment AllegationsMore former dancers have come forward with allegations against Lizzo.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralLizzo Loses Significant Number Of Instagram Followers Amid Sexual Harassment AllegationsThe singer's lost over 80,000 followers over the past day as of writing this article.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLizzo Update: "Special" Singer Could Face Trial Over Former Dancers' Troubling AllegationsA Lizzo lawsuit is the last thing many music lovers expected to see in 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLizzo Responds To Sexual Harassment & Weight Shaming AllegationsFans had been waiting for Lizzo to respond.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLizzo Sued For Sexual Harassment & Hostile Work Environment By Former DancersAccording to a newly filed lawsuit, Lizzo called one of her former performers out for gaining weight, despite her body-positive stance on social media.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTiger Woods Hit With Sexual Harassment Allegation: DetailsTiger Woods is in the midst of being sued for $30 million.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBella Thorne Recalls A Director Accusing Her Of Flirting When She Was 10Bella Thorne says that a director once accused her of flirting with him when she was just 10 years old.By Cole Blake
- MusicAshanti Reflects On Sexual Harassment In The Music IndustryAshanti says other artists wouldn't be able to deal with what she has in the music industry.By Cole Blake
- Gram50 Cent Bashes Randall Emmett Following Sexual Harassment Allegations50 Cent reacts after a bombshell investigative article accuses Randall Emmett of physical abuse and sexual harassment. By Aron A.
- SportsRobert Griffin III Claims He Was Sexually Harassed By Washington Football TeamRobert Griffin III will be detailing the harassment in his new book.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChris Cuomo Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former ABC ProducerShelley Ross says the CNN anchor greeted her at a 2005 party by squeezing her behind, in front of her husband.By Nancy Jiang
- TVChris Cuomo On Brother Andrew Cuomo's Scandal: "I Did Urge Him To Resign"Chris Cuomo addressed his brother's resignation due to sexual assault claims during his CNN show.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Responds To Olivia Dope Sexual Harassment AllegationsJoe Budden has issued a statement addressing Olivia Dope's sexual harassment allegations.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureOlivia Dope Accuses Joe Budden Of Sexual HarassmentOlivia Dope accuses Joe Budden of sexual harassment, sharing a twenty-six-minute message about the events that led to her quitting "The Joe Budden Network." By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Accuser Says He Had Staffer Complete Sexual Harassment Training For HimA former aide for Andrew Cuomo says the Governor had a staffer complete his sexual harassment training in his place.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations Made By Ex-GuardA lawsuit was filed against Kris Jenner by a former security guard alleging patterns of sexual harassment.By Aron A.
- GramCardi B Blasts Critics Who Say She Fabricated Story About Being Sexually HarassedShe says it's a regular occurrence where she's from.By Erika Marie