Megan Thee Stallion Refutes Sexual Harassment Lawsuit, Calls The Man Who Filed It A "Con Artist"

Megan didn't hold anything back in her response.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion fans were blindsided by a newly emerging story. It revealed that a lawsuit was filed against her alleging sexual harassment. The claims were bizarre by any standards, but in particular for Meg. The allegations came from a photographer who claimed that the "BOA" rapper forced him to watch her have sex in a moving vehicle. He claims the incident happened while he was with them in the car but couldn't escape because it was still moving. The suit includes details about how he was "embarrassed" and "mortified by the experience."

Now according to Billboard, Megan is replying with an absolutely scathing retort of the allegations. A statement made by her lawyer claims that the lawsuit “consists almost entirely of falsehoods, misrepresentations of fact, and outlandish claims that have no basis in fact or law and no merit.” The statement also accuses the photographer of "manipulating the judicial system to act as his publicist and bullhorn in a desperate attempt to boost his failed singing career while trying to tear down the successful career of Megan." Check out everything she had to say in response to the lawsuit below.

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to release a new album soon. Her upcoming snake-themed project has already been teased with three different singles. Last year she began the new era with "COBRA," before dropping "HISS" earlier this year and "BOA" just last week. Megan has also been dropping new freestyles every Monday so far this month. That led to her freestyle throne being challenged by Erica Banks. But shortly after her claims fans dug up old tweets Banks made that worked to discredit some of her brags.