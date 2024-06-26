Megan Thee Stallion Wants Ex-Cameraman’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Dropped

Meg denies her former cameraman's allegations.

In April of this year, Megan Thee Stallion's former cameraman Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit against the hitmaker, accusing her of sexual harassment and labor code violations. He alleged that she made him watch a sexual encounter between her and another woman on a 2022 trip to Ibiza. He was fired the following year. Meg and her team previously denied the allegations and are now looking to get the lawsuit dropped. According to court documents obtained by legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, she filed a motion for dismissal yesterday (June 25).

Meg's team argues that Garcia should've filed his suit in New York instead of California, where neither of them are residents. “This case involves an alleged incident that occurred out of the country, an out-of-state plaintiff and an out-of-state defendant with no minimum contacts with California,” her lawyers wrote. “Defendant Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete or ‘Ms. Pete’) is a citizen of Florida. Plaintiff Emilio Garcia is a citizen of Texas. By Plaintiff’s own admission, his false tort claims against Ms. Pete arise from conduct that purportedly occurred in Ibiza, Spain."

Megan Thee Stallion Denies The Allegations

Megan Thee Stallion performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

"Plaintiff’s meritless labor claims relate to a contract that expressly classifies him as an independent contractor and provides for New York law and the exclusive jurisdiction of New York courts," they also added. "Put simply, California has no jurisdiction over Ms. Pete in this case and her Motion should be granted.” The judge has yet to rule on Meg's latest motion.