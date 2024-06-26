Megan Thee Stallion Wants Ex-Cameraman’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Dropped

BYCaroline Fisher526 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Meg denies her former cameraman's allegations.

In April of this year, Megan Thee Stallion's former cameraman Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit against the hitmaker, accusing her of sexual harassment and labor code violations. He alleged that she made him watch a sexual encounter between her and another woman on a 2022 trip to Ibiza. He was fired the following year. Meg and her team previously denied the allegations and are now looking to get the lawsuit dropped. According to court documents obtained by legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, she filed a motion for dismissal yesterday (June 25).

Meg's team argues that Garcia should've filed his suit in New York instead of California, where neither of them are residents. “This case involves an alleged incident that occurred out of the country, an out-of-state plaintiff and an out-of-state defendant with no minimum contacts with California,” her lawyers wrote. “Defendant Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete or ‘Ms. Pete’) is a citizen of Florida. Plaintiff Emilio Garcia is a citizen of Texas. By Plaintiff’s own admission, his false tort claims against Ms. Pete arise from conduct that purportedly occurred in Ibiza, Spain."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Set To Be Opening Act At The 2024 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion Denies The Allegations

Megan Thee Stallion performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

"Plaintiff’s meritless labor claims relate to a contract that expressly classifies him as an independent contractor and provides for New York law and the exclusive jurisdiction of New York courts," they also added. "Put simply, California has no jurisdiction over Ms. Pete in this case and her Motion should be granted.” The judge has yet to rule on Meg's latest motion.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion asking a judge to dismiss her ex-cameraman's lawsuit earlier this week? What about his allegations of sexual harassment and labor code violations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Collabs With Amazon For Prime Day Commercial: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
megan thee stallion cameraman lawsuitMusicMegan Thee Stallion Sued For Harassment By Cameraman: What We Know So Far519
For Your Consideration Event For STARZs' "Power" - Red CarpetMusic50 Cent Says Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Harassment Accuser "Should Be Punched In The Head"2.9K
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Refutes Sexual Harassment Lawsuit, Calls The Man Who Filed It A "Con Artist"1039
2022 Billboard Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion & Diddy Comparison Leads To Viral Backlash For "The Root"3.2K