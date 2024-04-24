Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyer Calls Harassment Case A "Salacious" Money Grab

Megan Thee Stallion's legal troubles persist. The rapper endured a multi-year case in which Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her, and now she finds herself the accused. Emilio Garcia, a photographer who worked for Megan between 2019 and 2023, claimed he witnessed the rapper having sex while in a moving car. Garcia was reportedly told not to "discuss" what he saw, which led to what he described as a "hostile work environment." The photographer is seeking financial compensation for his experiences, but Megan's lawyer is not concerned.

Alex Spiro issued a statement to Page Six shortly after Garcia's case were announced. The lawyer, who represented Megan Thee Stallion during the Lanez case, claimed that the photographer's claims had no weight to them. Furthermore, he criticized Garcia's comments for being "salacious" attempts to slander the name of his client. "This is an employment claim for money," Spiro publicly stated. "With no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her." The lawyer then stated that Megan Thee Stallion plans to disprove these accusations "in court."

Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyer Will Take The Case To Court

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Garcia is seeking several different forms of compensation. He's seeking unpaid overtime, unpaid wages plus interest, and employee benefits on top of punitive damages. The photographer cited the incident in the car as one of many in which he was made to feel "uncomfortable." He also claimed Megan and her camp would repeatedly make jokes about his weight and appearance. “I felt uncomfortable," he recalled. "I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked." Garcia was fired shortly after the car incident, which prompted him to seek legal representation. He has not, however, filed an official sexual harassment claim.

Megan Thee Stallion has never been more popular. The rapper bounced back from the Tory Lanez drama to drop the number one single "Hiss" in January. The single was Megan's third to go number one, making her the first lead female rapper to debut atop the chart. A month later, Megan signed a deal with Warner Music Group that allowed her to maintain her status as an independent artist. Her net worth currently sits at $12 million. The rapper has not directly responded to Garcia's accusations.

