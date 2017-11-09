Harrassment
- Pop CultureAdam Sandler Cookie Monster: Man With Same Name As Actor Harrasses Santa Cruz In CostumeBack in 2012, the same man was arrested in Times Square for going on an antisemitic rant while dressed as Elmo.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRapper Obie Trice Arrested In Detroit, Given $10K Bond: ReportThe former Shady Records star had another run-in with the law.By Erika Marie
- MusicWoman Suing Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Claims Barbz Have Been Threatening HerJennifer Hough shares some of the hate messages that she has been receiving from Barbz since her appearance on "The Real" earlier this week.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Claims Angelina Jolie Is Lying About Assault Accusation For Book SalesHarvey Weinstein claims Angelina Jolie is lying about her sexual assault accusation to sell her new book.By Cole Blake
- MusicIggy Azalea Speaks Out On Abuse & Being HarassedDuring a time when her former mentor T.I. is facing serious abuse allegations, Iggy Azalea decided to speak out on what it's like for women to protect their abusers.By Keenan Higgins
- TechTwitch Bans Use Of "Incel," Simp" & More For New Harassment PolicyTwitch is banning the use of the words "simp," "incel," and more.By Cole Blake
- GossipFabolous' Recent Police Run-In Won't Affect Emily B Harassment Plea DealFab is off the hook. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"L&HH" Star Brittney Taylor Arrested For Assault & Aggravated HarassmentBrittney Taylor plays the aggressor this time around.By Devin Ch
- MusicReverend Says R. Kelly Ruined Her Female Clergy's Cruise VacationThe group was offered a $100 settlement after security was called on them. By Zaynab
- EntertainmentPenelope Cruz Describes Harvey Weinstein As "Complicated"One of her close friends is one of the man's alleged victims.By Zaynab
- MusicChris Brown's Baby Mama Says Daughter Is Being Threatened By His Fans: ReportThe child support battle takes an unfortunate turn.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentChris Hardwick Returns To "The Talking Dead" After Domestic Abuse ScandalChris Hardwick is feeling grateful. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSuzanne Somers Defends Morgan Freeman, Says He's Just A "Big Flirt"Somers defends her good friend. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music2 Chainz' Bodyguard Pleads Guilty In Attack Against PhotographerRory Smith has pled guilty to an attack on videographer R.J. Capak.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCharlie Rose Reportedly Working On Series To Interview The Men Of #MeToo“These guys are already planning their comebacks!” By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Star Finn Wolfhard Asks Fans To Not "Harass" His Co-WorkersAs the "Stranger Things" stars continue to get more famous, the more craziness they'll have to deal with. By Chantilly Post