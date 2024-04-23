Megan Thee Stallion Accused Of Forcing Photographer To Watch Her Have Sex With A Woman, In New Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion has been hit with a lawsuit from her former photographer, Emilio Garcia, according to NBC News. This lawsuit is for alleged harassment as well as an alleged hostile work environment. As the outlet reports, this lawsuit was filed back on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and there are numerous allegations throughout. Garcia alleges that the artist fat-shamed him, while also creating a “hostile, abusive work environment." Based on the lawsuit, Garcia claims to have been working with Meg full-time from 2019 to 2023.

Overall, there is one alleged incident in particular that is being highlighted by Garcia. This allegedly took place in June 2022 during a trip to Ibiza. Following a night out, Megan was with her friends in the back of a SUV. Garcia was there, and he alleges that Meg began having sex with one of the women, right in front of him. “I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me," Garcia said to NBC News.

Megan Thee Stallion Hit With Serious Allegations

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 20: Megan Thee Stallion performs during Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)

Subsequently, Garcia alleges that once Meg realized he had been in the car, she told him “Don’t ever discuss what you saw." As time went on, Garcia claims that he was booked for less gigs with Meg and that his pay structure was eventually changed. Moreover, Garcia alleges that Roc Nation eventually told him his services were no longer required. As for the lawsuit itself, Garcia is looking for "unpaid wages, as well as interest on the unpaid wages, unpaid overtime wages and other employee benefits at the legal rate." The total comes out to six figures.

At the time of writing this, Megan Thee Stallion, nor her team, have delivered a comment.

