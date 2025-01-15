Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Cameraman Cites “Hypersexualized" Song Lyrics In Amended Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Emilio Garcia is not letting up.

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion was hit with a hostile work environment lawsuit by photographer Emilio Garcia. In his suit, he alleges that Meg slept with a woman in front of him, fat-shamed him, and more. Per NBC News, he's after six figures. He believes he's allegedly owed "unpaid wages, as well as interest on the unpaid wages, unpaid overtime wages and other employee benefits at the legal rate."

According to Meghann Cuniff, Garcia filed an amended complaint on Monday, which contains a litany of new allegations. Garcia, for example, alleges that he was misclassified as an independent contractor. He alleges that he's owed money for breaks and overtime he should have gotten as a full-time employee. He also accuses Meg of throwing a TV remote at his head at a hotel in 2022. “Clearly, Pete was both physically and mentally intimidating Plaintiff in an effort to keep him silence about what took place in Ibiza, Spain, amongst other unlawful acts detailed herein,” the lawsuit alleges.

Emilio Garcia Continues To Go After Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Garcia also cites some of Meg's song lyrics in the amended complaint, calling them “hypersexualized and graphic." He alleges that they "blended into the working relationship between Pete and her employees, as she subjected Plaintiff to unlawful discrimination, harassment, and retaliation on numerous occasions.”

As for Meg, her team has continued to deny the allegations. They argue that the suit is allegedly "riddled with scandalous, inappropriate, and irrelevant false allegations intended only to embarrass, shame, and subject Ms. Pete to public disgrace.” Her legal team also said in a letter written in December, "Such outrageous allegations have no bearing on the merits of his claims; rather, they appear designed to obtain outsized media attention."

