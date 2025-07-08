Megan Thee Stallion has dealt with no shortage of legal issues in recent months. Unfortunately, it looks like the Grammy-winner won't be catching a break any time soon. In April of last year, her former cameraman Emelio Garcia hit her with a bombshell lawsuit. In it, he alleges that she had sex with another woman in front of him in an SUV, threw a remote at his head, body-shamed him, and more. Shortly after the suit was filed, Meg's team fired back, accusing Garcia of being a "con artist."

They alleged that his lawsuit was made up "entirely of falsehoods, misrepresentations of fact, and outlandish claims that have no basis in fact or law and no merit.” Judge Gregory H. Woods is refusing to dismiss the case, however. He's determined that Garcia has presented sufficient facts to continue litigating his claims.

Judge Woods alleges that Garcia, who is gay, “plausibly pleads that the alleged sexual encounter in the SUV in Ibiza created a hostile work environment based on plaintiff’s sexual orientation.”

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 16, 2024. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Plaintiff asks the court to draw the inference that ‘Pete would not have engaged in group sex with other women in front of a heterosexual male’; that ‘Pete felt comfortable engaging in group sex with other women in front of plaintiff because of plaintiff’s sexuality and gender,’” the judge continued, per Billboard. “This is not an unreasonable inference to draw from the facts alleged. Therefore, plaintiff has plausibly pleaded that he experienced the alleged inferior conditions of his employment on account of his sexual orientation.”

Judge Woods also decided not to dismiss Garcia's retaliation allegations against Meg and Roc Nation. In his lawsuit, Garcia alleges that his hours and pay were cut after he complained about the alleged SUV incident. He was allegedly later fired and "blackballed" from the entertainment industry.