Adin Ross is a streamer who has completely shifted over to one side of the political spectrum. Overall, you can pretty well predict every single one of his stances on any given issue. This extends to music, and the pop culture he consumes. Every single thing he does has a veneer of conservatism attached to it.

Consequently, it should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that he has taken Tory Lanez's side in the Megan Thee Stallion dispute. Despite being convicted of shooting Meg, Ross believes Tory is innocent. Of course, he isn't the only person who thinks this way.

However, Ross is unique in that he is friends with Tory, and has even spoken to him from prison. Whenever Megan Thee Stallion is brought up, Ross vocalizes his distaste for her. This was the case last night during his most recent Kick stream.

When asked whether or not Ross likes to watch Love Island, he confirmed that he is boycotting the show. Why? Because they recently had Meg on to host a twerk contest.

Adin Ross Kick

Megan Thee Stallion's appearance on Love Island was highly anticipated, and for the most part, the fans enjoyed it a lot. However, there are clearly those who are against it. Ross just so happens to be one of those people.

The streamer has shown himself to have a bit of a vindictive streak. After all, he continues to hate on Kendrick Lamar in the aftermath of his feud with Drake. He won't even allow for Kendrick Lamar tracks to be played at his boxing events.