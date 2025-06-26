Adin Ross Disses Megan Thee Stallion Over "Love Island" Appearance

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Adin Ross is a big Tory Lanez fan, so it should come as no surprise that he has decided to take a stand against Megan Thee Stallion.

Adin Ross is a streamer who has completely shifted over to one side of the political spectrum. Overall, you can pretty well predict every single one of his stances on any given issue. This extends to music, and the pop culture he consumes. Every single thing he does has a veneer of conservatism attached to it.

Consequently, it should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that he has taken Tory Lanez's side in the Megan Thee Stallion dispute. Despite being convicted of shooting Meg, Ross believes Tory is innocent. Of course, he isn't the only person who thinks this way.

However, Ross is unique in that he is friends with Tory, and has even spoken to him from prison. Whenever Megan Thee Stallion is brought up, Ross vocalizes his distaste for her. This was the case last night during his most recent Kick stream.

When asked whether or not Ross likes to watch Love Island, he confirmed that he is boycotting the show. Why? Because they recently had Meg on to host a twerk contest.

Adin Ross Kick

Megan Thee Stallion's appearance on Love Island was highly anticipated, and for the most part, the fans enjoyed it a lot. However, there are clearly those who are against it. Ross just so happens to be one of those people.

The streamer has shown himself to have a bit of a vindictive streak. After all, he continues to hate on Kendrick Lamar in the aftermath of his feud with Drake. He won't even allow for Kendrick Lamar tracks to be played at his boxing events.

At the end of the day, Adin Ross is the King of Kick, and he won't be going away, anytime soon. His streams do big numbers, and his collaborations with Drake and Donald Trump always go viral. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Meg ever acknowledges him or claps back.

