Adin Ross Unsuccessfully Moves To Have Subpoena Dismissed In Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

Adin Ross moved to have Megan Thee Stallion's subpoena dismissed, but it did not work. However, he'll have a chance to try it again.

In early September, Adin Ross told a story to DJ Akademiks about how Megan Thee Stallion's legal team used a mariachi band to serve him with legal papers. Because of the outlandish nature of the claim, not everyone believed that it took place. A mariachi band in a legal context is about as unconventional as it gets. However, it turns out that Ross was being completely truthful in his story. Just a few days ago, he moved to have the legal request dismissed, per Complex.

On September 16, Ross was scheduled to be deposed as part of Megan's ongoing case against blogger Milagro Gramz/Cooper. The same day, Ross filed a motion to have the subpoena dismissed. In the documents filed, he retold the events in essentially the same way he told them on stream with Akademiks.

On August 28, Megan's representatives reportedly sent a mariachi band to perform in the front yard of his Florida home in an attempt to lure him outside so he could be served. The subpoena had two purposes. The first was a demand for him to be deposed. The second was to provide documents related to the case.

Ross' security guard received the subpoena instead of Ross himself. In the motion, Ross and his lawyers argue that because Ross himself did not receive the subpoena, it was improperly served. In addition, he claimed that the subpoena was too broad, dubbing it a "fishing expedition."

Read More: Drake Has No Idea Who Leaked His "Iceman" Track, He Tells Adin Ross

Adin Ross Megan The Stallion Lawsuit

"The Complaint in this action makes no mention of Mr. Ross whatsoever," Ross' motion reads. "A review of the pleadings reveals that the dispute between Ms. Pete [Megan] and [Gramz] does not involve any facts, circumstances, or legal theories that would implicate Mr. Ross or suggest he possesses relevant information."

Judge Lisette Reid struck down the motion for reasons pertaining to the legal process. Reid said that Ross had to speak with Megan's team directly first before he and his lawyers could go directly to the judge and attempt to have the subpoena dismissed.

Ross is not the only streamer to have been hit with a subpoena from Megan Thee Stallion's legal team. Akademiks was also deposed as part of Megan's case in August, where he called the rapper a "liar." Akademiks and Ross have both been vocal in their support of Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan in 2020.

