Adin Ross Thinks Roc Nation Lawyers Got A "Very Big Bag" For His Deposition

Adin Ross has had a lot to say about his deposition with Roc Nation, especially the mariachi-related subpoena that this legal team reportedly served him. For those unaware, this relates to Megan Thee Stallion's defamation case against Milagro Gramz, accusing her and others of accepting payment from Tory Lanez to spread misinformation about her.

The Kick streamer's deposition reportedly took place yesterday (Thursday, November 13), and he had some thoughts to share on the streaming platform. As caught by Akademiks TV and Bestfriend on Twitter, he made a pretty obvious assumption about a massive company like the Roc's lawyers that seemed to accuse them of pursuing money instead of their actual case.

"In my opinion, bro, these Roc Nation lawyers, bro, they're getting paid a bag," Adin Ross remarked concerning this case. "A very big bag. Very big bag, Like, bro, I feel like they're getting at least $20K an hour. Oh, nah. Oh, nah. *laughs*"

Ross also said that he will share deposition footage on his livestream after speaking with his lawyers. "I do want to make it very clear to you guys. I stood my ground a little bit, I did get b***hed as well," he said about his experience. "Very scared of these little Roc Nation guys, right? But, dude, these guys are making a bag, bro."

Roc Nation Deposition

Another Roc Nation deposition subject was DJ Akademiks, who also had a lot to say about his experience in this case. In fact, the streamer and commentator reportedly participated in two depositions at press time. He accused Megan Thee Stallion's team of trying to make him pay for these depositions and criticized them online for their leaked messages about the sessions, their questions about other artists such as Drake, and more complaints.

We will see how these legal moves contribute to Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing lawsuit against Milagro Gramz. So far, the latter did not get many legal wins, but we will see what the court concludes at the end of all of this.