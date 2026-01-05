Kanye West's "Bully" Nears 500K Pre-Saves On Spotify

On top of disappointing fans for his bigoted rants and racist remarks, Kanye West has let them down as of late with Bully. His next solo album, which was announced in the last quarter of 2024, received multiple release dates throughout 2025.

Ultimately, it never dropped, but it seems like this year is the year we actually get it. We say that not holding our breath, but folks believe that we aren't going to get hit with another delay. As a result, nearly 500,000 Spotify users have pre-saved Bully.

As of the streaming service's last Global Top Countdown Chart update, Ye's project is inside the fourth-most pre-saved album. It sits behind Joji's Piss In The Wind, Gorillaz's The Mountain, and Wuthering Heights soundtrack by Charli xcx.

The exact number, caught by Kurrco, is 477.2K pre-saves for Bully. A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb, which just got its release date last month, has been climbing up the list quickly. Right now, it has the sixth most pre-saves.

Like Rocky, Kanye West is seemingly dropping his album for real this month. His will supposedly arrive on January 30, two weeks later exactly.

This was revealed through the Yeezy Team over the weekend. For those who pre-ordered physical copies of Bully on bully.yeezy.com, customers received a message which revealed said date. However, there is a bit of concern as the email also talks about cancelations.

"LET US KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO CANCEL YOUR ORDER AND WE'LL HANDLE IT," it reads. Hopefully, that's just in case fans change their minds and it doesn't suggest that it will get pushed back once more.

But at the same time, we also got an official tracklist recently as well so that could calm some people down.

There's going to be two sides and 13 songs total. Titles in order are "PREACHER MAN," "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," "LAST BREATH," "WHITE LINES," "I CAN'T WAIT," "BULLY," and "ALL THE LOVE." Side two includes, "THIS ONE HERE," "HIGHS AND LOWS," "MISSION CONTROL," "CIRCLES," "DAMN," and "LOSING YOUR MIND."

Moreover, there's been some questions about the potential use of AI on Bully, with that inquiry dating back to last year. But it seems that Ye's made tweaks and there will be none applied per multiple sources that are affiliated with Ye.