Kanye West Takes The Next Step Towards Releasing "Bully"

Kanye West has taken the next step towards dropping his upcoming album, Bully, as the project approaches its January 30 release date. As caught by the page @GoodAssSub on X (formerly Twitter), West added a pre-save link for Bully on his official YouTube channel.

The update comes after West began selling physical copies of the project on a new website, last week. There are vinyl, CDs, cassettes, and box sets available for the album. Additionally, Ye is selling a set of grills similar to those visible on the cover artwork.

Along with the beginning of the pre-sale, West confirmed a tracklist for Bully. It features two sides that encompass a total of 13 songs. The first side includes "Preacher Man," "Beauty and the Beast," "Last Breath," "White Lines," "I Can't Wait," "Bully," and "All The Love." The second side continues with "Losing Your Mind," "This One Here," "Highs and Lows," "Mission Control," "Circles," and "Damn."

Will Kanye West Use A.I. On "Bully"?

One question that has been plaguing fans since Kanye West originally announced Bully is whether he'll be using artificial intelligence to help create any of the songs. Music manager Peter Jideonwo confirmed that this won't be the case in a post on X (formerly Twitter), last week. “(There) is no AI on bully,” he wrote, as caught by Complex.

West previously told fans he wanted to use A.I. on the project during an interview with Justin Laboy in February 2025. "It's like the next version of sampling," he said at the time. "Like when sampling happened, they hated it."