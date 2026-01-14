Rich The Kid Claims He Might Have Given Kanye West His Final Hit

BY Caroline Fisher
Rich The Kid Kanye West Final Hit Hip Hop News
NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 23: Rich The Kid performs on stage at Loud Park on November 23, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
Recently, Rich The Kid took to his Instagram Story to throw some serious shade at his collaborator, Kanye West.

Today (January 14), Rich The Kid hopped on his Instagram Story to make a bold claim about his collaborator Kanye West, raising eyebrows in the process. "I gave Ye his last #1 in 15 years & maybe his last," he wrote, as captured by No Jumper. "Think about it Ce' La Vie." Of course, social media users were quick to weigh in. While some think he has a point, many have their doubts.

"Ye and Carti did charity by putting this dude on the song and he still dropped the most forgettable verse," one critic writes. "N***a Ye gave you your first #1 ever. What kind of drugs you on," another asks. Someone else simply says, "LMAOOO." At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly what prompted Rich The Kid's controversial post. Ye has not publicly responded to his claims.

While Rich The Kid thinks "Carnival" could be the Chicago rapper's last No. 1, he does have more music on the way. Earlier this month, for example, he added a pre-save link for his upcoming album Bully to his official YouTube channel.

Read More: North West Ignites Debate With Latest Song Snippet

When Is Kanye West Dropping Bully?

Before that, he began selling vinyl, CDs, cassettes, and box sets on his website, along with grills inspired by the cover art. Ye also unveiled a tracklist for Bully, which features songs like "Preacher Man," "Beauty and the Beast," "Last Breath," "White Lines," and more. It was even recently announced that he didn't use artificial intelligence on the album despite fans' concerns.

“(There) is no AI on bully,” Pete Jideonwo declared in a tweet. Milo Yiannopoulos, Yeezy's former Chief of Staff, later went on to confirm this on Twitter/X.

So far, roughly 500,000 people have pre-saved Bully on Spotify. This makes it the fourth-most pre-saved album on the platform for the time being. It follows Joji's Piss In The Wind, Gorillaz's The Mountain, and the Wuthering Heights soundtrack by Charli xcx. It's slated for release on January 30, 2026.

Read More: Candace Owens Calls For A Constitutional Change So She Can Sample Kanye West

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
