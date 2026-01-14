North West Ignites Debate With Latest Song Snippet

BY Caroline Fisher

12-year-old North West continues to show off her musical abilities online, leaving social media users divided.

North West has been hard at work on her emerging music career, and it looks like 2026 will be a huge year for her. Recently, the 12-year-old took to her Instagram Story to preview yet another new song, as captured by The Shade Room.

The snippet has social media users divided, and they're making their feelings known in the comments section. While some are criticizing the middle schooler for lyrics about piercings and skipping school, others are coming to her defense.

"She does too much for a TWELVE YEAR OLD. If you don't understand that, you're a part of the issue," one user claims. "Wait this is hardddd🔥🔥 She might actually be one of the best nepo babies utilizing her platform the right way," another writes. Someone else simply says, "Her daddy’s daughter fasho."

Read More: Kim Kardashian Admits She Still Loves Kanye's Yeezy Boots

North West’s Latest Beats

This isn't the first music we've heard from North recently, as she's been cooking up beats since ringing in the new year. She even produced a song for Lil Wayne's teenage son, Lil Novi. She typically shares her music on her or her father Kanye West's social media accounts. For the most part, the feedback she's received has been positive.

In addition to her musical abilities, North West has sparked plenty of controversy in recent months for flaunting her fake tattoos, piercings, and grills online. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, typically keeps quiet when it comes to the backlash. During an appearance on Call Her Daddy in October, however, the SKIMS founder asked for grace as she figures out what's best for her and her kids.

“I think like, any mom of a teenager or a preteen, unless you’ve been here, like, please ― we just need a little bit of grace,” she explained. “It’s interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I’m like, ‘OK, we’re never wearing that again.' [...] Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

Read More: North West’s Solo Instagram Account Disappears Weeks After Debut

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
