North West Ignites Debate With Latest Song Snippet

North West has been hard at work on her emerging music career, and it looks like 2026 will be a huge year for her. Recently, the 12-year-old took to her Instagram Story to preview yet another new song, as captured by The Shade Room.

The snippet has social media users divided, and they're making their feelings known in the comments section. While some are criticizing the middle schooler for lyrics about piercings and skipping school, others are coming to her defense.

"She does too much for a TWELVE YEAR OLD. If you don't understand that, you're a part of the issue," one user claims. "Wait this is hardddd🔥🔥 She might actually be one of the best nepo babies utilizing her platform the right way," another writes. Someone else simply says, "Her daddy’s daughter fasho."

North West’s Latest Beats

This isn't the first music we've heard from North recently, as she's been cooking up beats since ringing in the new year. She even produced a song for Lil Wayne's teenage son, Lil Novi. She typically shares her music on her or her father Kanye West's social media accounts. For the most part, the feedback she's received has been positive.

In addition to her musical abilities, North West has sparked plenty of controversy in recent months for flaunting her fake tattoos, piercings, and grills online. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, typically keeps quiet when it comes to the backlash. During an appearance on Call Her Daddy in October, however, the SKIMS founder asked for grace as she figures out what's best for her and her kids.