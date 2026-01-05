Is North West going to be one of the best producers within the next decade or so? Perhaps. The 12-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has all the tools at her disposal to become just that. Not only do her parents have generational wealth on deck, they can also teach North the ins and outs of creating.

That especially goes for Ye, who is recognized as arguably a top five producer ever in the history of music. It seems North has been inspired by her pops to pursue music maybe even earlier than him. She was making noteworthy contributions during the VULTURES era.

If you can recall, she had vocals on "TALKING," a song she helped shoot a music video for and co-starred on "BOMB" off of V2.

But over the last couple of days, she's been cooking up beats that have gone viral. Her latest, caught by YEFANATICS, which went up on her and her mom's joint TikTok page, kimandnorth, last night, shows off how creative she is now and can be down the road.

She's been heavily influenced by the current wave of rage rappers and it looks like that's the subgenre she wants to enter into. This one may be North's best work yet, featuring pulsating 808s and cyberpunk-like synths that will send you to another astral plane.

Is North West Going To Make An Album?

All of this recent activity of course begs the question: Will North West produce a full album in 2026? That's merely a speculative inquiry as there hasn't been any recent chatter that she's making one right now.

But after sharing her first two instrumentals with the second being for Lil Wayne's son, who goes by Lil Novi, it's something to entertain.